Biden addresses nation for 1st time as president-elect: 'This is the time to heal in America'9:12 p.m.
Kamala Harris addresses America as vice president-elect: 'While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be last'8:48 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden is planning executive orders that would sweepingly reverse Trump's biggest policies8:14 p.m.
Trump's motorcade greeted by jeering Biden supporters near White House as he returns from playing golf4:08 p.m.
Giuliani: 'Networks don't get to decide elections. Courts do.'3:18 p.m.
Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush among 1st prominent Republicans to recognize Biden's win2:19 p.m.
Obama congratulates Biden, warns he'll face challenges 'no incoming president ever has'1:36 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom now considering Harris' successor in the Senate1:32 p.m.
