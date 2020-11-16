10 things you need to know today: November 16, 2020

U.S. coronavirus cases rise above 11 million

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 11 million on Sunday as infections continued to skyrocket across the country. It took just eight days for the country to add another million cases after the 10-million threshold was crossed, the fastest such jump since the pandemic began. It took 10 days to get from nine million to 10 million, and 16 days to reach nine million from eight million. The U.S. has now recorded more than 246,000 coronavirus deaths. The Midwest is the region with the most cases per capita. North Dakota became the latest state to require face coverings. Michigan and Washington on Sunday became the latest states to announce broad new restrictions on private gatherings and many businesses. Michigan ordered high schools and colleges to halt in-person classes. [Reuters, The Associated Press]