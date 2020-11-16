See More Speed Reads
hurricane iota
Hurricane Iota gaining strength, expected to hit Central America as Category 4

2:04 a.m.
Girls play on a dock in Nicaragua as Hurricane Iota makes its way toward the country.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Forecasters expect Hurricane Iota to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before making landfall late Monday night along the border between Nicaragua and Honduras.

Iota, the 30th named storm of the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, is moving over the western Caribbean, and became a hurricane early Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Iota strengthened into a powerful Category 3 storm early Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

Iota is already bringing wind and rain to the coast of Nicaragua, where residents of low-lying areas are being evacuated. Parts of Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and southern Belize could see 8 to 16 inches of rain, with the possibility of 30 inches in isolated areas.

Hurricane Eta brought devastation to Central America just a week ago, slamming into Nicaragua as a Category 4. The storm caused flash floods and mudslides in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala, killing at least 120 people. Forecasters warn that the soil is still saturated with water, and more landslides and flooding are possible. Catherine Garcia

Johnsplaining
John Oliver lays out 'the downside of humoring' Trump's 'pathetic, dangerous' refusal to concede

4:42 a.m.

The main story on Sunday's season finale of Last Week Tonight "unfortunately, for the second week in a row, concerns the election we just had," John Oliver sighed, and "believe me, I'm just as disappointed as you about that." Normally, "the loser of a presidential election would simply acknowledge that they lost, and the country would get to move on," he said. And while President Trump's refusal to concede isn't that surprising, the public backing of "Trump's indefensible behavior" by top administration officials and Republicans is "disappointing."

"Tonight let's look at just how weak Trump's case for overturning this election is and what real harm 'humoring' him will do," Oliver said. "And let's start with the case itself. Because there are lots of accusations and lawsuits flying around right now. And If you're a casual viewer of right-wing media, you might think, 'Well, there must be something here, they wouldn't be going to all this trouble over nothing.' But the thing is, they are. This really is nothing." He shot down some of the allegations — dead voters, flipped votes — then said he "could spend the rest of this show debunking stories, the problem is, it's endless."

"So the allegations here are complete nonsense, and who knows why Republicans are entertaining this," Oliver said. "What I do know is that the answer to the question, 'What's the downside of humoring him?' is: a lot." Aside from depriving President-elect Joe Biden of a smooth transition, Trump's delusion "also plays into grim fantasies of embattled Trump supporters, something expressed perhaps most dramatically and stupidly by the actor Jon Voight," he said. "Trump is playing a dangerous game here. Because there is a huge difference between 'not my president' and 'not the president.' And to be clear, people who are that angry are not riling themselves up in a vacuum. They've been fed a steady diet of misinformation, bulls--t fraud claims, and a victim narrative" from right-wing media and Trump himself.

"And infuriatingly, Trump has chosen to sow all this chaos around the election despite the fact that deep down, he knows it's over," Oliver said, a situation that "is pathetic, dangerous, and in many ways an appropriate coda to a presidency that has destroyed so many lives" and relationships.

Oliver ended the season awkwardly video-chatting with Adam Driver and literally blowing up 2020. Peter Weber

Trump-Biden transition
GOP, Biden team raise pressure on Trump official to approve transition, citing national security, COVID-19

3:04 a.m.
Joe Biden
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Despite tweeting Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden "won" the election, before trying to walk that back, President Trump is not conceding the race. By the end of last week, Republican senators — including close Trump allies — were publicly arguing that the administration should at least approve top-level security briefings for Biden, arguing it wouldn't end Trump's long-shot lawsuits to overturn the election results in key states. The Biden transition team is also exploring ways to get information on COVID-19 vaccine plans.

The head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, has yet to "ascertain" Biden's likely victory, a typically perfunctory step that will give Biden's transition team access to federal personnel, office space, millions of dollars, and vetting services for potential Cabinet picks and other staff. The Associated Press and other news organizations projected Biden the clear winner more than a week ago.

"I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. "It is very important that Joe Biden have access to the intelligence briefings to make sure that he is prepared," he added, and it's also essential "there is a smooth transition, particularly when it comes to the vaccine distribution, the coronavirus, that everybody understands what we're doing there and what the plan is for the future."

Ron Klain, Biden's designated chief of staff, hit the same theme, telling Meet the Press the Biden team needs to talk to the Health and Services Department's vaccine planners "as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on Jan. 20." Biden's team will start talking with the companies developing COVID-19 vaccines this week, but it's more important to get access to HHS officials, including top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Pentagon logistics experts about the outgoing administration's vaccine distribution plans, Klain said. "It's great to have a vaccine, but vaccines don't save lives: vaccinations save lives. And that means you've got to get that vaccine into people's arms all over this country." Fauci told CNN Sunday "of course it would be better if we could start working with" Biden's team.

Trump himself did not comment directly on the issue, but he did retweet a post about veterans from Murphy, saying, "Great job Emily!" Peter Weber

Wolf in Cabinet secretary's clothing
Judge restores DACA, rules acting DHS chief Chad Wolf had no legal right to limit it

1:15 a.m.
Chad Wolf
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

A federal judge in New York restored the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in an unusual Saturday ruling, writing that Chad Wolf "was not lawfully serving as acting secretary of Homeland Security" when he issued a memo limiting the program in July.

The Trump administration has spent more than three years targeting DACA, which gives work and residency rights to certain immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. The Supreme Court struck down the administration's first attempt to end DACA in June, ruling that it hadn't followed the correct federal procedures for policymaking. Wolf then issued his memo, cutting DACA off to new applicants and shortening work permits to a year, from two years.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said Wolf had no authority to issue the memo because the Trump administration had violated the "plain text" of the Homeland Security Department's order of succession in appointing him. This is the fifth ruling against Wolf's authority since the Government Accountability found that Wolf, his deputy Ken Cuccinnelli, and former acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan were all improperly appointed under federal laws on job vacancies. DHS has rejected that finding, and an unidentified DHS spokesperson called Garaufis "an activist judge" and said "DHS is exploring its options."

The Justice Department told Garaufis in a filing Friday that Trump had appointed FEMA chief Pete Gaynor acting head of DHS just long enough that he could issue a succession order so Wolf could lawfully serve as acting secretary, either right before or right after President Trump sent Wolf's nominations to the Senate in September, 10 months after he named him acting secretary. Garaufis said Gaynor could not legally jump in for the "sham purpose" of legitimizing Wolf's tenure, adding, "The court wishes the government well in trying to find its way out of this self-made thicket."

His ruling should reopen the program to new DACA applications, "of which the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute estimates there are about 66,000," The Wall Street Journal reports, and "it will once more permit existing DACA recipients to travel legally outside the country." President-elect Joe Biden has said he will restore DACA to its original 2012 form. Peter Weber

Edit

Pennsylvania bakers have delivered 15,000 treats to first responders in their community

1:13 a.m.
A person holds a box filled with sweet treats.
iStock

A cookie bakeoff between friends has turned into something much bigger, with dozens of local bakers now making treats for essential workers.

Scott McKenzie was furloughed from his job in April, and decided to use his free time learning how to make chocolate chip cookies. He posted a photo of his cookies on Facebook, and his friend Jeremy Uhrich joked that he made cookies that day and they were better. McKenzie and Uhrich decided to have a bakeoff, and planned on donating the cookies to frontline workers in their community, who would pick the winner.

This quickly morphed into a group called Cookies for Caregivers, which brings goodies like cookies, cakes, and brownies to nurses, firefighters, and grocery store employees around Huntington, Pennsylvania. Since April, more than 100 people have joined, and they've delivered more than 15,100 treats across town. "We've seen a lot of smiles and tears during deliveries, people are so appreciative," Uhrich told People.

Uhrich has two young sons, and he said this has been a learning experience for them, and they are able to see "why it's important to show gratitude to the people in our community who have to be brave, get up, go to work, and battle this virus every day." McKenzie told People the Cookies for Caregivers bakers have no plans on stopping, because "kindness doesn't have an expiration date." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Biden and Trump congratulate NASA and SpaceX on historic launch

12:02 a.m.

SpaceX launched four astronauts into space Sunday night, marking a first for NASA and private space travel. The four astronauts — Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Victor Glover of NASA, plus Japan's Soichi Noguchi — are the first sent to the International Space Station from U.S. soil since NASA's space shuttles were retired in 2011, and the first to travel there aboard a privately built spacecraft certified by NASA for human spaceflight. Both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden tweeted their congratulations after the successful launch.

The astronauts are scheduled to arrive Monday night at the ISS, which is currently celebrating 20 years of continuous human inhabitation. And this SpaceX launch was a long time in the making.

"NASA first entrusted the private sector to fly cargo and supplies to the space station in 2008 under the George W. Bush administration, awarding contracts to SpaceX and then Orbital Sciences," The Washington Post reports. "Allowing the private sector to fly missions was a controversial decision, and many critics at the time said it was unthinkable that NASA would allow the private sector to fly astronauts. But that changed under the Obama administration, which awarded 'commercial crew program' contracts to SpaceX and Boeing, worth $6.8 billion combined, to build spacecraft capable of flying astronauts to the station." Read more of the history, successes and failures, at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

NOPE
GOP Sen. David Perdue won't debate Democratic challenger ahead of run-off election

November 15, 2020
David Perdue.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) will not debate his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, before the Jan. 5 run-off election for his seat.

The Atlanta Press Club extended an invitation to Perdue and Ossoff to debate on Dec. 6, and while Ossoff accepted, Perdue declined, CNN reports. Ossoff was quick to call Perdue out, tweeting that he was "too much of a coward to debate me again," adding that Perdue "can't defend his lies about COVID-19, self-dealing stock trades, his bigotry, or his votes to take away Georgians' health care. Senator, come on out and try to defend your record. I'm ready to go."

Perdue and Ossoff are facing off again in a runoff race because neither one was able to receive 50 percent of the vote on Election Day. Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry told CNN that the senator had "a commanding first place win, outpacing Ossoff by over 85,000 votes — in nearly every other state, Perdue would have been re-elected already."

Before the Nov. 3 election, Perdue and Ossoff had a testy debate, during which Ossoff said it's possible "Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn't been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading. It's not just that you're a crook, senator, it's that you're attacking the health of the people that you represent." Perdue skipped the next debate, the final one before Election Day, to appear at a campaign rally with President Trump. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Trump campaign drops part of Pennsylvania election lawsuit

November 15, 2020
People count ballots in Allegheny County.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign on Sunday dropped part of its lawsuit attempting to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

In a revised filing of the lawsuit, Trump's attorneys took out accusations that election officials unlawfully kept observers with the campaign from being able to watch as votes were counted. Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have claimed that because of this now-dropped allegation, more than 600,000 votes cast in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia needed to be invalidated.

Now, the lawsuit focuses on an allegation that because some Democratic-leaning counties let voters correct errors made on mail-in ballots, this disadvantaged Republicans, The Washington Post reports. Cliff Levine, an attorney representing the Democratic Party, said "just a handful of ballots" were affected, and this would have "absolutely no impact on the total count or on [President-elect] Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump."

In response, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) requested, again, that the lawsuit be dismissed. Catherine Garcia

