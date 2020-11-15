U.S. surpasses 11 million confirmed coronavirus cases

On Sunday, the United States recorded its 11 millionth coronavirus case, having hit 10 million cases just six days ago.

The first coronavirus case in the United States was reported in Washington state on Jan. 20. More than 54 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide, with 1.3 million deaths, including 246,000 in the U.S.

With winter approaching, the coronavirus is spreading faster than it has at any time since the beginning of the pandemic, The Associated Press reports, with the number of daily deaths also on the rise, although not yet hitting the record levels reached during the spring.

On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced further restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus in her state. Starting Wednesday, for three weeks high schools and colleges must suspend in-person classes and restaurants and bars must stop offering eat-in dining. Casinos and movie theaters have also been ordered to temporarily shut down. Catherine Garcia