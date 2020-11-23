10 things you need to know today: November 23, 2020

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Pat Quinn dies at 37

Pat Quinn, a co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, died Sunday, the ALS Association said. He was 37. The Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $200 million for ALS research. Quinn was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2013, and fought it "with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him," the ALS Association said in a statement. "Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS." In 2014, along with Pete Frates, Quinn popularized the challenge, which involved people dumping buckets of ice water on their heads and posting a video of it online, challenging others to do the same or donate to the ALS Association. The challenge, the organization said, was "the greatest social media campaign in history." [The Associated Press]