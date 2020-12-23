10 things you need to know today: December 23, 2020

Pfizer, Moderna testing vaccines against new coronavirus variant

Pfizer and Moderna said Tuesday they were testing their coronavirus vaccines to determine their effectiveness against the more virulent variant of the coronavirus that has started spreading quickly in the United Kingdom and other countries. The new strain has not been confirmed to have entered the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, but given the volume of travel between the U.S. and the U.K., and "the small fraction of U.S. infections that have been sequenced, the variant could already be in the United States without having been detected." Moderna said it expected its vaccine would work against the new variant, and Pfizer said it was "generating data" on how well blood samples from immunized people can "neutralize the new strain." [CNN]