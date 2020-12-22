Trump says he wants bigger stimulus checks, threatens to not sign COVID-19 relief bill

President Trump suggested on Tuesday night that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress on Monday night, saying the bill is a "disgrace" and needs to be amended to include bigger stimulus checks.

The bill includes $600 stimulus checks, an idea that came from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump called this amount "ridiculously low," and said the checks should be increased to $2,000. He also declared that there are "wasteful and unnecessary items" in the legislation, adding if he doesn't receive a "suitable bill," the "next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me."

Trump has been busy trying to get the results of the election overturned, and was not involved in negotiations. Aides told The Washington Post administration officials working with lawmakers did not ask Trump for his approval before finalizing the relief package deal. Trump tweeted the video after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several other aides left Washington for Christmas break, and one administration official told the Post they were stunned by his message, saying it was "so dumb. So, so dumb." Catherine Garcia