the coronavirus crisis
Biden warns the 'darkest days' of the pandemic are ahead

4:03 p.m.

In an end of the year address on Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden warned Americans that even as the first COVID-19 vaccinations begin in the United States, the "darkest days" in the pandemic are yet to come.

Biden spoke in Wilmington, Delaware and urged Americans to "remain vigilant" as experts say "things are going to get worse before they get better" in the pandemic, "notwithstanding the fact that" two coronavirus vaccines have now been approved.

"I'm going to tell it to you straight," Biden said. "I'm going to tell you the truth. And here's the simple truth: our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us. So we need to prepare ourselves, to steel our spines."

Biden, who received a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, urged Americans to continue avoiding large gatherings, noting his own family won't be holding its usual Christmas gathering of between 20 and 25 people.

"We all have to care enough for each other that we have to stay apart just a little bit longer," Biden said.

After Congress passed a COVID-19 relief package Monday night, the president-elect also praised lawmakers for approving the bill while calling it "just the first step" in addressing the crisis.

"Congress did its job this week," Biden said. "And I can, and I must, ask them to do it again next year." Brendan Morrow

Biden-Harris 2024?
Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

4:35 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden was asked Tuesday if he would consider filing for re-election shortly after he's sworn in as commander-in-chief next month to signal he won't be a "lame duck" president.

The question elicited a chuckle from Biden before he assured the press he won't be a lame duck. "Just watch me," he said. He did not, however, commit to filing for re-election next year.

There's been speculation that the 78-year-old Biden views himself as a transitional president and is only planning to serve one term in office, though opting against filing next year wouldn't necessarily be a clear indicator one way or another. President Trump, who frequently eschewed Oval Office norms during his term in the White House, did officially launch his re-election bid on Inauguration Day in 2017, but that was unusually early. His successors, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, for instance, didn't confirm their bids for a second term with the Federal Election Commission until the year before the election. Tim O'Donnell

bipartisanship
Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

3:33 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.

Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."

As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance. Tim O'Donnell

the opioid epidemic
Justice Department sues Walmart for alleged role in opioid crisis

2:36 p.m.
Walmart.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Walmart, claiming lax oversight in its pharmacies helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

In one of the Trump administration's last shots at big-name facilitators of opioid abuse across the U.S., the DOJ alleged Walmart understaffed its pharmacies to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reports. In turn, overworked pharmacy staffers didn't catch invalid or otherwise problematic opioid prescriptions they shouldn't have filled, the suit alleges.

While big pharmaceutical companies pressured doctors to dole out painkillers and controlled substances, pharmacies are expected to refuse to fill questionable prescriptions. But understaffing allegedly made this impossible in Walmart's more than 5,000 pharmacies. And as Jason Dunn, the U.S. attorney in Colorado, put it, "Walmart's pharmacies ordered opioids in a way that went essentially unmonitored and unregulated," violating the Controlled Substances Act as early as mid-2013.

Walmart had been expecting these charges, and sought to fend them off preemptively with its own lawsuit against the Justice Department in October. Walmart blamed the DOJ's alleged lack of oversight for fueling the opioid epidemic, and sought a reprieve from a judge from any future DOJ lawsuit.

The Trump DOJ had previously settled a massive lawsuit with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people have died from opioid overdoses over the past 20 years. While those numbers have decreased over the past few years, experts give the administration's handling of the crisis mixed reviews. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

2:07 p.m.
Henry McMaster.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday, per The Post and Courier.

The diagnosis comes just a few days after his wife, Peggy McMaster, received positive results on a routine coronavirus test. She remains asymptomatic, while McMaster reportedly has mild symptoms, including fatigue and a cough, though the Post and Courier notes the 73-year-old governor — whose age puts him in a high-risk category — is receiving an antibody therapy at a medical facility in an outpatient setting.

Because of his wife's positive test, McMaster had already been quarantining at home since last week. His office said it's unclear where the couple contracted the virus. Read more at The Post and Courier. Tim O'Donnell

my bad
Washington Football Team's Dwayne Haskins apologizes for 'irresponsible and immature' mask-less partying

1:50 p.m.
Dwayne Haskins
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has apologized and reportedly been disciplined after stirring outrage for partying without a mask.

Haskins released an apology Tuesday after photos showed him partying without wearing a mask following Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, The Washington Post and The Associated Press report. He has since made his Twitter account private.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday," Haskins tweeted. "I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action."

The Washington Football Team has disciplined Haskins, the Post reports, though it reportedly wasn't clear whether that came in the form of a fine or a suspension. AP reports the team is "aware of the situation and said it's handling it internally." Haskins was already fined in October for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Haskins also said he was sorry for "creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push," vowing to "learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward." Brendan Morrow

succession
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla selected to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat

1:36 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Tuesday that he has selected California's Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D) to fill the U.S. Senate seat left open by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Padilla will serve out the two remaining years of Harris' term after she's sworn in as vice president in January.

Newsom heaped praise on Padilla, a former Los Angeles city council member and state senator, in his announcement. "Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts, and grit, California is getting a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C.," he said.

Padilla emerged as the frontrunner for the spot recently, especially after President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as his administration's health and human services secretary, The Sacramento Bee notes. He'll be the first Latino from California, where Latinos make up 40 percent of the population, to serve in the U.S. Senate. Read more at The Sacramento Bee. Tim O'Donnell

policy delay
Biden team says it won't be able to immediately reverse Trump's immigration policies

1:00 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is likely to break his central campaign promise around immigration.

In an interview with Spanish Wire Service EFE, incoming Biden advisers Susan Rice and Jake Sullivan backtracked from pledges to quickly dismantle President Trump's immigration system, The Washington Post reports. While domestic policy adviser Rice said Biden will eventually implement executive orders to ease up on immigration enforcement and begin accepting asylum seekers again, they'll "need time" to do so.

Trump implemented dozens of harsh immigration policies throughout his presidency, including drastically cutting refugee admissions and, recently, using a CDC rule to rapidly expel migrants amid the pandemic. Biden promised to reverse many of those rules, but because they had atrophied America's immigration infrastructure, experts noted Biden would need time to rebuild the system before ending Trump's agenda.

Rice acknowledged that reality in her interview, saying "migrants and asylum seekers absolutely should not believe those in the [southern border] region peddling the idea that the border will suddenly be fully open to process everyone on Day 1. It will not." Rice added that "it will take months to develop the capacity that we will need to reopen fully." Among the rules that won't immediately be reversed are the pandemic rule and Trump's Migration Policy Protocols, which force migrants crossing the border to stay in Mexico, often in dangerous border camps, as they await immigration court hearings.

The statements from Biden's team come in contrast to what he promised throughout his 2020 campaign. Biden pledged to "address the Trump-created humanitarian crisis on our border" starting "day one" of his presidency, including by ending the practice of "deny[ing] asylum to people fleeing persecution and violence." Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

