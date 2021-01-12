10 things you need to know today: January 12, 2021

Homeland Security secretary resigns over 'recent events'

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced Monday that he was resigning in response to "recent events." Wolf is the third Cabinet member to resign since a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in a bid to get lawmakers to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College defeat of Trump. Unlike Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Wolf didn't cite the riot as a reason for his departure. He said in a letter to the department that the events that prompted his resignation included "ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as acting secretary." Wolf said the rulings and other concerns "serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the department in this critical time of a transition of power." Wolf will be replaced by FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor. [CNN]