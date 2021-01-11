2 Capitol Police officers suspended over suspected involvement in riot

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended in connection with last week's riot at the Capitol, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said on Monday evening.

One of the officers took a selfie with a member of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol, Ryan said, and a second officer put on a Make America Great Again hat. The Capitol Police's interim chief "determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension," Ryan said.

Two congressional officials with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post more than a dozen additional officers are under investigation for suspected involvement in the riot or showing inappropriate support of it. In one case, an officer posted online that they backed the so-called Stop the Steal demonstrations and believed President Trump's baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

Ryan said Capitol Police officers are being looked at closely because officials do not want anyone working at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration "who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event." Catherine Garcia