10 things you need to know today: March 25, 2021

Biden puts Harris in charge of border efforts

President Biden announced Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's effort to curb a surge of migrants trying to cross the southern border into the United States. Harris will work with the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to figure out ways to work together to reduce the flow of migrant families and unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the U.S. "This new surge that we are dealing with now started with the last administration but it is our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to stop what is happening," Biden said. Biden has said he wants Harris' role in the administration to be like the one he played when he served as former President Barack Obama's vice president and headed the administration's efforts on key issues, like supporting the U.S. economy in the wake of the financial crisis. [The Washington Post, Axios]