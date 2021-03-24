Equal Pay Day
Edit

Megan Rapinoe tells lawmakers 'no level of status' will 'protect you from the clutches of inequality'

2:09 p.m.

Megan Rapinoe spoke out on Equal Pay Day about the "clutches of inequality" in a congressional hearing, calling it "unacceptable" that the fight to close the gender pay gap is still necessary.

The soccer star testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing for Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, telling lawmakers that "there's no level of status, and there's no accomplishment or power, that will protect you from the clutches of inequality," adding, "One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind."

Rapinoe described her firsthand experience with this, telling Congress about how the United States women's national team is paid less than their male counterparts and blasting the U.S. Soccer Federation for having "continually lobbied against our efforts" to demand equal pay.

"And if it can happen to us, and it can happen to me, with the brightest lights shining on us on all times, it can — and it does — happen to every person who is marginalized by gender. ... We can change that today. We can change that right now. We just have to want to."

Rapinoe spoke further about her and her teammates' fight for equal pay, including their gender discrimination lawsuit, saying the team has been waging this fight both on behalf of themselves and on behalf of "so many women across the country" who don't have their platform.

"It's just unacceptable that we're still fighting for equal pay," she said. "There's no reason why we're underpaid for the exception of gender."

Later on Wednesday, Rapinoe and members of the women's national team are set to attend an event at the White House with President Biden. Rapinoe famously said in 2019 she wouldn't be "going to the f---ing White House" when former President Donald Trump was in office. Brendan Morrow

Immigration
Edit

Biden taps Harris to lead administration's border efforts

3:08 p.m.
Kamala Harris.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Image

Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Biden administration's efforts at the United States-Mexico border, where there's been a recent influx of migrants, Axios reports. "President Biden said during the transition, whatever the most urgent need, he would turn to the vice president," said an administration official briefing reporters, per Axios. "And today, he is turning to the vice president."

Biden has made it clear he wants Harris' role to be similar to the one he played when he served as former President Barack Obama's vice president. Back in 2009, Obama tapped Biden to handle the U.S. economy in the wake of the financial crisis after the pair assumed office.

Harris will reportedly work with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador "to manage the flow of unaccompanied children and migrant families arriving at the border in numbers not seen since a surge in 2019," Axios writes. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Edit

Injustice for everyone?

2:26 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The Department of Homeland Security might track travel patterns of suspected domestic extremists, Politico reported Tuesday. That could include "monitor[ing] flights they book on short notice and search[ing] their luggage for weapons," plus putting them on the No-Fly List and targeting them for extra questioning and searches of their digital devices at customs.

DHS will respect "privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties," the agency told Politico — but c'mon.

The use of "suspected" gives the game away. DHS's targets won't have been duly convicted of a crime. Nor is this a focused investigation for prosecution. It's a broad abrogation of constitutionally guaranteed rights of people DHS decides are probably bad.

Granted, many of the people who would be affected by this approach are honest-to-goodness domestic extremists. (If recent history is any guide, of course, the net would soon spread far wider.) But diminishing due process rights and civil liberties, even for bad people, is bad.

We forget this a lot as a country. We're particularly inclined to forget it when someone very unsympathetic receives correct and lawful treatment from our justice system. When former President Donald Trump's campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted, the most common pushback I saw to the notion that his punishment shouldn't include prison time because his offenses were nonviolent was that it's not fair for his sentence to be reasonable when the sentences of other, less privileged nonviolent offenders are not. As I wrote then, it's not fair, but making things worse for the lucky few is the exact opposite of what we need.

The same forgetful impulse is visible again this week, after two mass shooters (in Colorado and Georgia) were taken into police custody alive. As many (e.g. this widely shared Instagram meme) have observed, perhaps they wouldn't be alive were their skin a darker shade. The trouble is when the unspoken second half of that is not, "so police should be this careful and competent with everyone," but rather seems to be, "so these bad people should be subjected to police misconduct, too."

No, they shouldn't. Our country won't be made more secure and just with more violence and injustice. We need more due process, more civil liberties, more rule of law, not less. Bonnie Kristian

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Indonesian man spends 24 years transforming fire-ravaged land into lush ecosystem

2:20 p.m.
Banyan tree.
Anas Alrasyid/iStock

A man in Indonesia has transformed barren, arid land into a lush ecosystem over the course of 24 years, defying naysayers.

The land in Central Java was destroyed by a fire meant to prepare it for cultivation. Sadiman, 69, said he knew if he didn't plant banyan and ficus trees to store water, the little resources left would dry up. So he planted more than 11,000 trees across 617 acres, and paid for it by selling and bartering goats and plants from his nursery. Eventually, springs formed and water was piped to homes and farms. Now, the area's once-annual harvest now takes place two to three times a year thanks to the additional water, he said.

"I hope the people here can have prosperous lives and live happily," Sadiman said. Read more at Reuters. Taylor Watson

climate crisis
Edit

Georgia Republicans go to bat for electric vehicles

1:15 p.m.
Brian Kemp.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Public perception is that Democrats are typically more bullish on electric cars and green energy than their Republican counterparts, but "there's nothing partisan about the jobs of the future," Pat Wilson, the GOP commissioner of Georgia's Department of Economic Development, told HuffPost. That's why Republicans are fighting to keep alive plans for an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia that is set to employ 2,600 workers, HuffPost reports.

The plant is in danger because the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favor of the South Korean battery maker LG Chem, which accused its rival SK Innovation of intellectual property theft. The ruling means SK Innovation will be banned from importing what it needs to run the Georgia factory and, subsequently, the company has hired consultants to draft a plan to shut down the plant, which HuffPost notes is "one of the largest economic development projects" in Georgia's history.

Several Georgia GOP officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), want President Biden to take action. Earlier this month, Kemp sent Biden a letter asking him to "exercise the authority granted to you under law to disapprove the ITC ruling on grounds that it is contrary to public interest and will seriously jeopardize your administration's environmental and economic goals." Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) said he hopes Biden "has staff engaged in trying to broker a deal here."

Georgia's Democrats, meanwhile, have mostly been silent. None of the six Democrats in the U.S. House responded to HuffPost's requests for comment. Neither did Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) or anyone from the Georgia Democratic Party. Stacey Abrams reportedly declined an interview request. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also declined an interview, although he did raise the issue at a Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month.

Biden has 19 days left to veto the ruling, and the White House says they are reviewing the decision. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

mr. zuckerberg goes to washington
Edit

Zuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

12:34 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress and push for changes to a law affecting tech companies' legal liability — ones that, in practice, might help "shore up Facebook's power."

During a hearing on Thursday, the Facebook boss will propose that Congress reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says platforms aren't legally liable for content posted on their sites, NBC News reports. Specifically, Zuckerberg will say that online platforms should be legally required "to have adequate systems in place to address unlawful content," according to his prepared testimony.

"Instead of being granted immunity," Zuckerberg will testify, "platforms should be required to demonstrate that they have systems in place for identifying unlawful content and removing it."

While Zuckerberg suggested that the definition of an "adequate system" could be "proportionate to platform size and set by a third-party," NBC News' Dylan Byers observed that his suggested change "could theoretically shore up Facebook's power, as well as that of other internet giants like Google, by requiring smaller social media companies and startups to develop robust content moderation systems that can be costly." Indeed, Axios wrote that smaller companies "will balk at any" changes to Section 230, whereas "the biggest companies" like Facebook "have the greatest ability to respond and adapt to legislation."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will also testify during this congressional hearing, which will primarily deal with misinformation. During his prepared opening statement, Bloomberg reports that Pichai signaled opposition to Section 230 changes, arguing that reforming or repealing it "would have unintended consequences — harming both free expression and the ability of platforms to take responsible action to protect users." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

How Biden can truly differentiate his North Korea policy

12:25 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

North Korea tested short-range missiles this past weekend, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, a move seen by many as a provocation of the new Biden administration. President Biden has yet to announce a comprehensive policy toward North Korea, but the State Department — and the Post story — are teasing the forthcoming posture as distinct from "President Donald Trump's top-down approach of meeting directly with Kim Jong Un and President Barack Obama's bottom-up formulation, which swore off engagement until Pyongyang changed its behavior."

That's welcome news, as is Biden's appropriately measured response to the missiles. But it's difficult figure out what the promised distinction could be. Trump and Obama's approaches differed greatly in style, but their substantive demand of the Kim regime was the same: Completely denuclearize, then perhaps we can think about possibly lifting some of our sanctions. Biden's campaign suggested this is his position, too. At the last presidential debate, he said he'd only meet with Kim after he agreed to "drawing down his nuclear capacity."

Here's the problem with the denuclearization-first approach: It won't happen. North Korea has been incredibly clear about this. Pyongyang's (not unreasonable) belief is that if their nuclear arsenal is surrendered, the U.S. will force a regime change, deposing and perhaps executing Kim. Their evidence? We just did it in Iraq and Libya, two other cruel dictatorships without nukes.

If Biden really wants to chart a new course, then, he must reorient his perspective on denuclearization. Is it desirable? Of course! But it's not achievable for the foreseeable future. Making it a precondition of productive U.S.-North Korea engagement precludes productive engagement. Denuclearization should be the long-term goal, the pinnacle of a gradually normalized relationship reinforced by more restrained U.S. foreign policy.

In the near term, Biden should dramatically lower his expectations and seek concessions Pyongyang might actually make. Nuclear freeze is a great option. So is a peace treaty for the Korean War and humanitarian gains for the North Korean people. Biden won't personally get the big win. This could take decades of patient negotiations with lots of setbacks. But maybe after all that, denuclearization will be on the table. Bonnie Kristian

Gun control
Edit

Harris implores Congress to 'stop with the false choices' on gun control

12:09 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday echoed President Biden's call for the Senate to pass gun control legislation in the wake of Monday's mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed.

In an interview on CBS This Morning, Harris pushed the Senate — presumably more specifically Senate Republicans, who are wary of overhauling America's gun laws — to "stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the 2nd Amendment, it's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws. There's no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of a civil society." She later added that "we're not talking about" the government "trying to come after your guns."

Harris, however, didn't appear to convince hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason that the White House has a realistic shot of getting the 60 votes required to pass any significant gun reform bills. Still, the vice president maintained it's a priority for the Biden administration, arguing that while an executive order may be on the table, a permanent law is preferable. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.