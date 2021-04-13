10 things you need to know today: April 13, 2021

CDC director says Michigan should 'close things down' as virus surges

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky on Monday warned that coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were rising so fast in Michigan that the state should "close things down." Michigan's infection rate has risen sevenfold since a February low point, reaching a seven-day average of 7,377 new cases per day, and 3,570 hospitalizations, The New York Times reported. "When you have an acute situation, an extraordinary number of cases like we have in Michigan, the answer is not necessarily to give vaccines — in fact we know the vaccine will have a delayed response," she said at the White House COVID-19 response team briefing. "The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer ... to flatten the curve, decrease contact with one another." [The Hill, The New York Times]