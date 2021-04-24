10 things you need to know today: April 24, 2021

Indonesian Navy confirms submarine carrying 53 sank after finding debris

The Indonesian Navy on Saturday announced debris from a missing submarine has been found deep in the Bali Sea, ending hopes of finding any survivors among the 53-person crew. No bodies have been found so far. The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine lost contact Wednesday while conducting torpedo drills off Bali. The vessel was built to withstand pressure of up to 500 meters deep, but sonar indicates it sank well below that to around 850 meters, at which point even its steel hull would have likely fractured from the pressure, The New York Times reports. That theory is consistent with the fact that Admiral Yudo Margono said the condition of the debris suggests the submarine did not explode, but rather cracked. Yudo added that it's unclear what caused the submarine to sink to such depths in the first place, but naval experts believe it did so sharply and rapidly, the Times notes. [The New York Times, The Associated Press]