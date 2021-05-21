10 things you need to know today: May 21, 2021

CNN's Chris Cuomo apologizes, admits advising brother on scandal

CNN host Chris Cuomo apologized Thursday after news broke that he had advised his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle allegations of sexual harassment. Chris Cuomo said he recognized he had a "unique responsibility" to balance his role as a journalist and a brother, but he reminded his viewers that he had been up front with his viewers that he couldn't cover his brother's scandals because he couldn't be objective. "Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me and I'm fiercely loyal to them," he said Thursday during his show. CNN acknowledged that Chris Cuomo had participated in strategy sessions, in which he urged his brother to take a defiant position and not resign. CNN said "it was inappropriate to engage in conversations" that included Gov. Cuomo's staff, although it said Chris Cuomo would not face disciplinary action. [New York Post, The Washington Post]