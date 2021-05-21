Justice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalists

The Justice Department in 2020 secretly obtained phone and email records from CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, CNN reported and the Justice Department confirmed Thursday night. The Justice Department's May 13 letter to Starr informing her it had obtained her 2017 records follows a May 3 letter to three Washington Post reporters with similar notifications.
Seeking court permission to covertly obtain a journalist's work and home records requires sign-off from the attorney general, under reforms enacted by former Attorney General Eric Holder in the wake of aggressive leak prosecutions by former President Barack Obama's administration. The attorney general for all but the last week of 2020 was William Barr.
"The records at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to seek these records was approved in 2020," Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said. "Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General [Merrick] Garland's staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press." None of the journalists were the target of the still-undisclosed investigations, the Justice Department said.
The three Post journalists, in the targeted period, had been reporting on the federal investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election and ties to then-President Donald Trump, while Starr was investigating the Trump administration's plans regarding Syria and North Korea and proposed changes to reporting combat deaths in Afghanistan, CNN says. The DOJ said it obtained information on whom Starr contacted and when from "phone numbers for Starr's Pentagon extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number, and her home and cellphones, as well as Starr's work and personal email accounts," CNN says.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, called the secret subpoenas "a monumental abuse of power," predicted "more of it will come out," and said Garland should reveal the extent of the surveilling of journalist "and fix it."
"This is a big story that just got bigger," said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. "That a journalist from another news organization had communications records seized by the Trump Justice Department suggests that the last administration's efforts to intrude into reporter-source relationships and chill news-gathering is more sweeping than we originally thought."
"The Trump Justice Department was not shy about cracking down on so-called leaks," The Washington Post notes. Trump himself frequently singled out the Post and CNN for verbal abuse. Peter Weber
With Israel and Hamas agreeing to a cease-fire after more than a week of fighting, the United States is now planning on leading the international effort to rebuild Gaza, a senior Biden administration official told The New York Times on Thursday.
After the cease-fire was announced, President Biden said the U.S. will provide "rapid humanitarian assistance to Gaza" in "full partnership with the Palestinian Authority — not Hamas, the Authority — in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal." Israeli airstrikes leveled building across Gaza, and the hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of people injured, The Associated Press reports. As part of the reconstruction efforts, which are expected to cost billions of dollars, Gaza's health and education services will be restored, the Times reports.
Dennis B. Ross, who served as an American negotiator of peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, told the Times that Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, needs to be put "in a position where they have to choose between their rockets and the well-being of Gaza." There should be public assurance that if Hamas is found storing and building rockets, there will be consequences tied to humanitarian aid, Ross said, adding that he believes Gaza's "needs are so profound" that Hamas "will go along with something."
Gaza has high unemployment and spotty electricity and waste management, with many people still living in temporary housing put up after their homes were destroyed during fighting between Israel and Hamas in 2014. Rebuilding efforts that came out of that conflict mostly failed, a 2017 Brookings Institution analysis found, because several countries opposed Hamas' ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and did not send the money they pledged. Read more at The New York Times.Catherine Garcia
The Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday it is terminating contracts with two detention facilities that stand accused of abusing immigrants.
The facilities are the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, and the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Several women at the Irwin County Detention Center, a privately run facility, have accused a doctor there of forcing them to undergo unnecessary gynecological procedures in dirty conditions, an accusation the physician denies. The Bristol County Sheriff's Office operates the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center, and the facility has been accused of failing to take proper precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 and excessive use of force.
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Republican and honorary chairman of former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign in Massachusetts, called the decision to cut ties "a political hit job." Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, head of Lawyers for Civil Rights, disagrees, telling The Associated Press that Hodgson "has inflicted grievous harm on vulnerable immigrants in his custody for years. And we enthusiastically applaud the Biden administration's decision to put an immediate end to the abuse."
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday said he is working to make "lasting improvements" to the immigration detention system, focusing on "one foundational principle: We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention."
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has about 19,000 non-citizens in custody for removal housed at 200 facilities across the U.S., down about a quarter from 2020, data from Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse shows. Most do not have a criminal record. Catherine Garcia
Dr. Anthony Fauci wants Americans to know that there's a way to avoid surges in coronavirus cases later this year, and it involves a majority of the adult population going out and getting COVID-19 shots.
During a Thursday interview with The Washington Post, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said if the United States can get to President Biden's goal of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4, "there will be enough protection in the community that I really don't foresee there being the risk of a surge."
Earlier surges occurred "at a point when virtually no one in the country was vaccinated," Fauci said, so if you couple "highly effective" vaccines with "a substantial proportion of the population" becoming vaccinated, "the chances of there being a surge are extraordinarily low, I mean quite, quite low." As of Thursday, 47.9 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Catherine Garcia
In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election.
Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything.
Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections."
Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." Catherine Garcia
President Biden on Thursday evening addressed the "mutual, unconditional cease-fire" between Israel and Hamas, saying he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "commended him for the decision to bring the current hostilities to a close within less than 11 days."
During their conversation, Biden said he "emphasized what I've said throughout this conflict: The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks from Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians in Israel."
Biden also praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and his top officials for brokering the cease-fire, and said the United States will provide "rapid humanitarian assistance to Gaza" in "full partnership with the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas ... in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal." He expressed his sorrow and condolences over the fighting resulting in "the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children."
Over the last week, Biden said, the U.S. has been involved in "intense diplomatic engagement," and he believes "the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. My administration will continue our quiet and relentless diplomacy toward that end. I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I've committed to working for it." Catherine Garcia
A "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was confirmed late Thursday, per Reuters, after 11 days of violence in the Gaza Strip that left as many as 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead. The "truce" will reportedly take effect on Friday at 2 a.m. local time (7 p.m. ET), per NBC News.
Peace, however, may not be quite imminent. In the hours before the cease-fire begins, violence might continue as each side fights for the "last word." As a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "The reality on the ground will determine the future of the operation."
Apparently the ceasefire is supposed to go into effect at 2am Israel time, under 4 hours from now. In these next hours, based on previous years, there may be a whole lot of shooting in both directions.
Even as news of the cease-fire was confirmed, sirens alerting incoming rocket fire "were sounding in the south of [Israel]," reports USA Today.
The worst bout of violence between Israel and Hamas since 2014 has pushed "already suffering" Gaza deeper into a "humanitarian crisis," wrote The New York Times on Tuesday. Hospitals are overwhelmed, medical supplies are running low, and the only COVID-19 testing site was reportedly destroyed, says AP. Matthias Schmale, director of Gaza's U.N.-run refugee organization, said the health-care system had been "significantly weakened. I wouldn't say it's on its knees, but getting close." The cease-fire may allow the World Health Organization to send medical supplies to Gaza once the border reopens.
The hours before a ceasefire can often be deadly as each side has the final word.
The cease-fire will also have political ramifications for Netanyahu — some say his political prospects have been bolstered by the violence. "Netanyahu is back in his comfortable role as Mr. Security," AP wrote, "and [Israel] could soon be headed for yet another election campaign that would guarantee him at least several more months in office." Members of Netanyahu's party reportedly said he was in no rush to end the conflict because he believed it would boost his image in the next election.
A comment from President Biden is expected following a White House confirmation of the cease-fire. Brigid Kennedy
President Biden will issue a statement once the White House has confirmed the ceasefire, according to an administration official.
Prepare for "another above-normal" Atlantic hurricane season, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The NOAA on Thursday said it's predicting a 60 percent chance of an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with a likely range of between 13 and 20 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes. The season, which begins on June 1, could also see between three and five major hurricanes. An average hurricane season sees 14 named storms with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, according to the agency.
This comes after 2020's Atlantic hurricane season became the most active ever recorded with 30 named storms and seven major hurricanes. The good news, acting NOAA administrator Ben Friedman said, is that "scientists don't expect this season to be as busy as last year." Still, this would be the sixth above-average Atlantic hurricane season in a row, The Washington Post reports. The Post also notes that last year's NOAA outlook was "almost identical" to this one but ended up being "too conservative."
While a less active season than last year is currently expected, Friedman warned that it "only takes one storm to devastate a community," while Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, "Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring." Brendan Morrow