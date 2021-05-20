BBC apologizes over famous Princess Diana interview secured using 'deceitful' methods

The BBC is publicly apologizing over a famous interview with Princess Diana that an independent inquiry has concluded was secured using "deceitful" methods.

A report released on Thursday found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir showed fake bank statements to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana" in 1995, CNN reports.

"By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, Mr. Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview," the report said.

This violated BBC's guidelines, the report also concluded. The six-month inquiry into the 1995 interview was conducted by Lord Dyson, a former judge, according to Deadline.

Princess Diana famously spoke about her relationship with Prince Charles during the interview, saying there were "three of us" in the marriage in reference to Camilla Parker Bowles. It had previously been alleged that Bashir in securing the interview "used forged documents that suggested the palace staff were working against Princess Diana and being paid to spy on her," according to CNN.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie acknowledged Thursday that "the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect," and "we are very sorry for this." Davie added that "while the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology."

Dyson's report also found that a previous internal investigation that the BBC conducted in 1996 was "woefully ineffective," per Deadline. Bashir recently stepped down as BBC religion editor amid the inquiry, with the BBC's deputy director of news saying he is "facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health." Brendan Morrow