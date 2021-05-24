10 things you need to know today: May 24, 2021

Congo reports at least 15 deaths from volcanic eruption

Lava from an unexpected volcanic eruption killed at least 15 people in eastern Congo villages and destroyed more than 500 homes, officials and witnesses said Sunday. Aline Bichikwebo escaped her village with her baby, but she said mother and father died when the family's home burned up in the lava flow. "I am asking for help because everything we had is gone," she said. Tens of thousands of people fled the city of Goma after Mount Nyiragongo erupted on Saturday night, UNICEF said. More than 170 children were feared missing. "People are still panicking and are hungry," resident Alumba Sutoye said. "They don't even know where they are going to spend the night." Goma, which was devastated the last time the volcano erupted in 2002, was spared extensive damage. Hundreds died in the previous eruption, and more than 100,000 were left homeless. [The Associated Press]