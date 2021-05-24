WSJ: 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019

A previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report says three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology got sick enough to visit the hospital in November 2019, around the time the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in its Wuhan epicenter, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The report "could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory," the Journals says.
A State Department fact sheet released Jan. 15, in the final days of the Trump administration, said several researchers at the lab became sick in the fall of 2019 "with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness." That fact sheet was based on U.S. intelligence, the Journal says. Current and former U.S. officials differed on how credible the more specific, newly reported intelligence is, though they agreed it doesn't indicate what caused any researchers to fall ill.
"It isn't unusual for people in China to go straight to the hospital when they fall sick, either because they get better care there or lack access to a general practitioner," the Journal says. Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who was part of a World Health Organization team that visited WIV to study the pandemic's origins, told NBC News earlier this year "there were occasional illnesses" at the lab "because that's normal" in the fall, adding, "It's certainly not a big, big thing."
The WHO team said it's "extremely unlikely" the new coronavirus leaked from the lab into the public, and much more likely it spread to humans from bats via an intermediary mammal, but they did not get access to some significant raw data; WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for more investigation of the lab leak hypothesis. Both the Biden and Trump administrations have said the theory needs more investigation, though "the debate is still colored by political tensions," the Journal says. China and the WIV maintain the virus did not leak from the lab.
Hundreds of homes and buildings near Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been destroyed, buried by lava that spewed from the volcano when it erupted on Saturday night.
A government spokesman on Sunday said at least 15 people are dead, including nine who were killed in a traffic accident as they tried to flee the area and four others who died while trying to escape from a prison. It is expected that the death toll will rise once authorities reach the hardest-hit areas, BBC News reports. UNICEF said 150 children were separated from their families during the chaos, and another 170 are feared missing.
Thousands of people tried to outrun the volcano, escaping with whatever they could carry from their homes. Tom Peyre-Costa of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Goma told the BBC the lava was moving "pretty slow," but it "didn't stop. ... It started burning the houses." He added that already, there are humanitarian groups on the ground working to help people who have lost their homes.
Nyiragongo is a more active volcano, and earlier this month, the Goma Volcano Observatory issued a report warning that seismic activity there had increased. The last time the volcano erupted was in 2002, leaving 250 people dead and 120,000 homeless. Catherine Garcia
Hairdresser Roberto Novo believes his scissors have the power "to bring happiness," and he's been taking them to apartments across New York City to give elderly people free haircuts.
Novo has worked for celebrities, cutting the tresses of everyone from Britney Spears to Naomi Campbell, but after visiting a client who was so excited to see him after being in isolation during the pandemic, Novo decided to help people who aren't in the spotlight. He asked his client to spread the word to her elderly neighbors, letting them know he was available to come to their apartments and cut their hair.
He's a package deal, bringing along his French bulldogs Machitwo and Tulula. Novo told The Associated Press he offers a "free haircut and puppy love," and this combination has been a hit. New client Madelon Spier told AP that Novo is "miraculous" and "has a way of looking at a person and knowing what's right for them." Her neighbor, Andrew Langerman, said he felt "deeply lonely" during the pandemic, and now that he's received his first haircut in months, "I feel a lot better, actually."
That's exactly what Novo wants to hear. "It doesn't get any better than that — bring some joy to senior citizens in these hard times," he said. Catherine Garcia
Lithuanian prosecutors launched a criminal investigation Sunday into the forced diversion of a RyanAir flight en route to Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, to Minsk, Belarus, where police arrested prominent dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office said. The potential charges include hijacking a plane for terrorism purposes and other violations of International law, Reuters reports. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said this "unprecedented situation" is being "investigated very thoroughly," and passengers were asked to give evidence at the airport.
The RyanAir flight from Athens was only a few miles from Lithuanian airspace when Belarusian air traffic control ordered it to turn around and land in Minsk, citing a potential security threat, later identified as a purported bomb report. Belarus' authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, personally gave an "unequivocal order" to scramble a MiG-29 fighter jet to "make the plane to a U-turn and led," his state press service said.
Pratasevich, 26, has been living in exile since Belarus charged him with inciting hatred and disorder for his news outlet NEXTA's coverage of Lukashenko's brutal crackdown on huge protests last year, following an election widely seen as rigged to give the president yet another term. Pratasevich was added to the state terrorism list last year, and fellow passengers on the RyanAir flight said he appeared terrified when he learned where the flight was headed, telling them he faces execution in Minsk.
The forced diversion of a passenger flight, evidently on the pretense of a fake bomb threat, was met with international condemnation. The Greek Foreign Ministry called it a "state hijacking" while Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called it an "act of state terrorism." European official said they will discuss further sanctions against Belarus and consider declaring the country's airspace unsafe for commercial aviation. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said the U.S. should consider that, too. "No travelers can feel safe if state sponsored hijacking becomes acceptable," he tweeted.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. demands the "immediate release" of Pratasevich and said the "shocking act perpetrated by the Lukashenka regime" requires "full investigation."
In Russia, which typically backs Lukashenko, the response was more approving. Vyacheslav Lysakov, a parliamentary ally of President Vladimir Putin, called Pratasevich's arrest a "brilliant special operation," The New York Times reports, while Margarita Simonyan, editor of the pro-Putin RT television channel, said Lukashenko "played it beautifully." Peter Weber
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws.
Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes.
"I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." Catherine Garcia
One of Protasevich's fellow passengers told Agence France-Presse the journalist "was not screaming," but it was "clear that he was very much afraid. It looked like if the window had been open, he would have jumped out of it." After seven hours, the plane was able to take off, and landed in Lithuania 35 minutes later. Belarusian law enforcement officials said no bomb was found on board, and investigators have opened a criminal case into the fake bomb threat. Ryanair said in its statement that "nothing untoward was found."
Lukashenko has been in power for more than 26 years, and is often referred to as "Europe's Last Dictator." He was able to crack down on last year's massive protests with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Belarus is not part of the European Union, but in 2020 the bloc imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and other top officials for "violent repression and intimidation of peaceful protesters, opposition members, and journalists." Read more at The New York Times.Catherine Garcia
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday told ABC News it was "critical" that Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire, and now that it is in place, the United States can "make a pivot to building something more positive" in Gaza.
The cease-fire went into effect on Friday, after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. More than 240 people were killed in Gaza and a dozen more in Israel, with dozens of children among the victims. Israeli airstrikes leveled buildings across Gaza and already-stressed health facilities are still struggling to care for the injured.
Blinken said the Biden administration wants a two-state solution and the first step in getting there is to deal with "the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza. Then reconstruction, rebuilding what's been lost. And critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements in the lives of people so that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal measures of security, of peace, and dignity."
It's "vitally important" that Palestinians "feel hope and have opportunity and can live in security just as it is for Israelis, and there should be equal measures," Blinken added. The militant group Hamas holds power in Gaza, and has brought "nothing but ruin to the Palestinian people," he said. In order to fund Gaza's rebuilding efforts without getting any money to Hamas, Blinken said the Biden administration will rely on "trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-government authority." Catherine Garcia
Mickelson, who turns 51 next month, won by two shots, leaving Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Kopeka tied for second. The previous record for oldest major winner was held by Julius Boros, who won the 1968 PGA Championship when he was 48 years, 4 months, and 18 days old. Mickelson has now won six major championships, with Sunday's victory his first since 2013. Catherine Garcia