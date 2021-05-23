2 killed, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said "we should tone down the rhetoric." when asked about an uptick in attacks against Jewish people in the United States in the last week that at least appears to be correlated to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas overseas.

CBS News' John Dickerson tried to gauge Sanders' view on the notion that some Democratic lawmakers may have inadvertently contributed to the "vitriol" against American Jews with their harsh critiques of the Israeli government. Dickerson specifically noted that some members of Congress, likely referring to Sanders' allies Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), have recently referred to Israel as an "apartheid state." Sanders didn't address anyone directly or explicitly state how he feels about the use of "apartheid," but he did say the "job of the United States is to bring people together."

Some believe use of term “apartheid” to describe Israeli treatment of Palestinians has increased the level of vitriol that has contributed to recent anti-Semitic attacks. Does Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) agree? “I think we should tone down the rhetoric,” he tells @jdickerson. pic.twitter.com/COGgCo6Xga — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021

Sanders, who has been critical of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Hamas, also took a somewhat middle-of-the-road stance when he and Dickerson discussed the U.S.'s policies regarding the Israel-Palestine question. The senator said Washington must "develop an even-handed approach to the conflict," which means being both "pro-Israel" and "pro-Palestine," although he remains a proponent of delaying weapons sales to Israel. Tim O'Donnell