The 10 closing campaign pitches that could decide control of the Senate

With just days to go before polls close on the 2022 midterms, candidates around the country are launching into their final campaign sprints. From blanketing media markets with increasingly frenetic ads to holding eleventh-hour rallies, politicians are making their last-ditch attempts to not only excite their electoral bases but to appeal to crucial holdouts, as well. Skip advert While every election, big or small, matters to those running and those voting, the truth is some races will inevitably be more consequential than others — perhaps none more so than the contests taking place in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona. There, in races that have become microcosms of the broader political dynamic at play in America of late, voters will likely decide whether Republicans should control the U.S. Senate, or if Democrats can maintain — or even expand upon — their slim majority in the upper chamber. Here are the closing messages each major party candidate in those five pivotal races has landed on for the waning days of their campaigns: Georgia Herschel Walker Former NFL star Herschel Walker's race to oust Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has been one of the most closely watched this election cycle, pitting a Donald Trump-backed celebrity candidate with a checkered past of mental health issues, alleged domestic violence, and objective falsehoods against a relatively low profile incumbent running for his first full term after winning a special election in 2020. For his closing argument, Walker has worked to take the focus off himself and the salacious allegations that have dogged him throughout the race, instead opting to tie Warnock with President Biden's deep national unpopularity. In a final campaign ad, Walker links the two to a "weaker America" after "Joe Biden came along," reiterating in a statement to the Washington Examiner that "Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden have made the lives of Georgians worse than they were two years ago. The buck stops here because I'm not going to let them keep putting us down." Raphael Warnock Warnock's closing message has largely consisted of an upbeat "get out the vote" messaging emphasizing the stakes of this race as well as his personal accomplishments as a community leader and elected official. He has also increasingly thrown elbows at Walker online, claiming Georgia "deserves better" and mocking Walker's dubious business ventures and history of controversial statements and exaggerations. Got to give it to him, my opponent has some great items in his store 🤣https://t.co/dzz503nShq — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 1, 2022 Pennsylvania Mehmet Oz Like Georgia, the race to fill outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey's seat has become something of a referendum on whether a Trump-backed celebrity candidate can win elected office based on "star power" alone. Conversely, Democrats are hoping that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's populist appeal and deep Pennsylvania roots will be enough to overcome questions about his health — and Dr. Mehmet Oz's drumbeat of health-related criticisms — following Fetterman's spring 2022 stroke. Skip advert

For Masters, whose close personal and professional relationship with GOP megadonor Peter Thiel has been a source of intense friction between the wings of the party, the closing days of the campaign have been spent lashing out at Kelly for his stances on gun control and immigration, going so far as to create an online video game where a pixelated Kelly "destroys" concepts like "god given rights" and "border security." In addition to working to tie Kelly with the Biden administration, Masters has also seemingly followed Donald Trump's advice to "go stronger" on questions of voter fraud, re-embracing the former president's stolen election lies in a mid-October TV interview after having distanced himself from that narrative and other more extreme conservative framings on his website earlier this summer. He has also again been forced to contend with new allegations regarding his ties to white nationalist and antisemitic figures in and around his campaign. Mark Kelly Kelly's closing argument to voters has focused in large part on his political independence and willingness to work alongside Republicans in an environment where bipartisanship is perhaps more fraught than ever. In a late October interview with The Arizona Republic, Kelly stressed his experiences differing with President Biden when it comes to economic frustrations, telling the paper he'd "told the president you've got to do more. You've got to release petroleum from the strategic reserve and we have to increase oil and gas production." He has also been explicit in his criticism of Biden's handling of immigration at the southern border, calling the area a "crisis" in an Oct. 26 interview with the right-leaning Washington Examiner, while also insisting that Masters' proposed treatment of asylum-seekers would be "unamerican." Ohio J.D. Vance Long considered a bellwether state when it comes to national politics, Ohio's status as the microcosmic political compass has suffered of late as it's been pulled further into solidly red territory over the past several years. Nevertheless, the unlikely duo of author/tech-entrepreneur J.D Vance and one-time presidential candidate Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan — each running to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Rob Portman — has thrust the Buckeye state back into the limelight as a crucial race in deciding which party will control the Senate for the coming term. Vance, whose Hillbilly Elegy memoir about an impoverished childhood propelled him into the public eye, has spent the closing days of his once-dark horse campaign increasingly confident of his ability to maintain Republican control of Portman's seat. During a recent Fox News town hall, he made a point to hit what has become a fairly uniform list of conservative issues across the country, including restricting abortion access on a national level, criticizing "big tech," and returning to a more proactive crackdown on undocumented immigration which, he claimed, was fueling Ohio's narcotics issues. He also attempted to soften his previous assertions supporting former President Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories, claiming that he'd only meant that companies with "financial stakes in communist China" may have contributed to electoral "unfairness." Tim Ryan Ryan, meanwhile, is using his final days on the campaign trail to establish daylight between himself and the Biden administration, with whom Vance has worked to tie him. At the same Fox News event, he pointedly stressed the need for increased law enforcement, stating that "crime is an issue" in an apparent attempt to both counteract the Republican narrative that Democrats are anti-police, while also hoping to appeal to the traditionally right-leaning voters for whom public safety is often a key issue. Speaking with a local ABC affiliate this week, Ryan also worked to present himself as a unifier, eager to represent "everybody — whether they voted for me or not."