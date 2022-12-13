Colorado recount confirms GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won 2nd term

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) won her race for a second term, but only by 550 votes, or 50.06 percent of the vote, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening.

Democrat Adam Frisch surprised everyone by nearly unseating Boebert in the rural, conservative 3rd Congressional District. He was initially ahead on election night, but his lead dwindled and then disappeared. The final tally had Boebert up by 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount. Frisch gained three votes and Boebert lost one in the recount.