Can Republicans win minority voters?

The list of Republican presidential aspirants now features five candidates of color, The Associated Press reported, making the primary ballot "the party's most racially diverse ever." Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined a group of candidates that includes Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and California activist Larry Elder. That "diverse leadership" may mean the party has an opportunity to "further weaken the Democrats' grip" on Black and Latino voters.

Indeed, former President Donald Trump — who famously started his 2016 campaign with attacks on Mexico and Mexicans — has responded to his recent federal indictment by appealing straight to Latino voters, The New York Times reported. Following his arraignment in Miami, Trump made an appearance at a Cuban restaurant and blasted his prosecution as something "you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela." That's a "not-so-subtle play for the sympathies of Latino voters," the Times reported.

It's not just Latinos. The GOP is also making a play for Muslim voters in 2024, Semafor reported. That also marks a pivot, and perhaps a complete reversal: Trump appealed to LGBTQ+ voters in 2016 by promising to protect them from the so-called "hateful foreign ideology" of fundamentalist Muslims. Now Republicans are wooing Muslims "by promising to protect them from LGBTQ rights advocates whose demands conflict with their faith." Will it work?

What are commentators saying?

There are skeptics and critics of these shifts. "Nothing drives conservatives to reach out to groups they once feared as much as another group that they fear even more," columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote at the New York Times. For most of the two decades since 9/11 "abhorrence of Islam was an organizing principle" on the right. But now Republican conservatives — many of whom are Christian — believe they can make war on "wokeism" with conservative Muslims. "Were it not inspired by an anti-LGBTQ backlash, such interfaith dialogue would be touching."