Oklahoma governor to sign bill making abortion an felony

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to sign into law a bill criminalizing abortion at a signing ceremony Tuesday, The Washington Post reports.

The bill, which passed the Oklahoma Senate last year and the House earlier this month, bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Anyone who performs an abortion could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000.

The legislation does not make exceptions for rape or incest but does allow abortion "to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency." It also explicitly does not "authorize the charging or conviction of a woman with any criminal offense in the death of her own unborn child."

According to the Post, Stitt is expected to sign the bill Tuesday at a ceremony attended by lawmakers, faith leaders, and representatives of pro-life organizations. The ban will take effect on Aug. 26, unless blocked by the courts.

Under the Roe v. Wade precedent, any law banning abortion before the point of fetal viability is considered unconstitutional. "The bill's future," the Post explains, "will probably hinge on a Supreme Court decision expected this summer, when the justices will rule on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban in a case that could overturn or significantly roll back Roe."