Understanding the U.S.-Africa strategy under President Biden

The U.S. wants better relations with Africa. As a step toward that goal, President Biden is hosting a summit with nearly 50 African leaders this week, a meeting designed to show America's "renewed commitment" to the continent, the Los Angeles Times reports. The United States wants to counter China's influence over Africa, while African leaders want to see more business and trade with the United States. What is Biden's strategy for Africa? Here's everything you need to know:

Why is Biden hosting an Africa summit now?

America's rivalry with China requires it. The meeting comes at a moment when "Africa's ties with China, and increasingly Russia, have attracted scrutiny," NPR reports. China particularly has spent decades cultivating its ties to the continent, and now serves as Africa's biggest trading partner and financier of infrastructure projects. "China's role in Africa and the prospect of a 21st-century 'scramble for Africa' have raised concerns across the political spectrum," The Washington Post reports. All this means the United States has some catching up to do if it wants to continue to have influence in Africa.

How did America let China take the lead in Africa?

The United States hasn't always paid close or respectful attention to the continent. While China has been meeting with African leaders every three years, this week's summit is the first time since 2014 that those same leaders have been invited to the White House. (Relations became "dormant" under President Donald Trump, who famously referred to African nations as "s--thole countries.") The Associated Press reports that American officials now want to "narrow a gaping trust gap" between the U.S. and Africa. That gap became particularly apparent when 17 African nations abstained from a U.N. vote to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why should Africa be important to the U.S.?

Africa has both political and natural resources that America and its allies want to maintain access to. Those items include "support on the war in Ukraine, cooperation in climate change reduction, and access to rare earth minerals critical to the West's competition with Beijing on everything from computing to sophisticated weaponry," Ashley Simango writes for Al Jazeera. "The summit … is rooted in the recognition that Africa is a key geopolitical player," says U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. "The continent will shape the future not just of the African people, but also the world."

What do Africans want from America?

Tangible benefits. "At summits elsewhere, African leaders often leave with hard promises of assistance — Chinese infrastructure, Russian weapons, or Turkish drones, for instance," The New York Times reports. The continent's leaders want something similar from the U.S.: Help with debt relief, for example, as well as intellectual property waivers that will let African countries manufacture vaccines whose patents are held in western countries. And The Wall Street Journal reports that some countries, like Kenya and Nigeria, want U.S. backing against Islamist militants.