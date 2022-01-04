Albany DA declines to pursue sex crime charge against Cuomo

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) will not face a misdemeanor sex crime charge in Albany County, sources close to the district attorney's office said Tuesday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegation that Cuomo forcibly touched his assistant Brittany Commisso at the Executive Mansion in 2020 represented was his "most pressing legal concern." Cuomo's arraignment had been scheduled for Friday.

Last month, district attorneys in Nassau County and Westchester County also declined to pursue sex crime charges against the former governor.

Cuomo is still under state investigation for potentially misusing public resources in the writing of his COVID-19 memoir. Manhattan prosecutors announced Monday that they would not pursue charges against Cuomo over allegations that he lied about the COVID-19 death toll in New York nursing homes, but separate federal and state investigations are still underway, POLITICO reports.

Cuomo resigned as governor in August after an investigation conducted by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded he had sexually harassed multiple women.

His brother, journalist Chris Cuomo, lost his job at CNN after evidence emerged that he used his position and contacts to help the then-governor weather the accusations.