The controversy over French bulldogs, America's new favorite dog breed

For the first time in 31 years, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed — the French bulldog. Despite the fact that these push-faced little dogs are now more popular than Labrador retrievers, controversy has swirled over their continued rise. Here's everything you need to know:

Why has the French bulldog gotten so popular?

For one, they are undoubtedly cute, "comical, friendly, loving little dogs" that "offer a lot in a small package," as French Bull Dog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa tells The Associated Press.

The breed has seen a meteoric rise in recent years, with AP noting that Frenchies "[weren't] even a top-75 breed a quarter-century ago." The American Kennel Club (AKC), which puts out the official rankings of dog breeds, reports that the French bulldog's small form-and-function body type, along with its companionship, makes it a popular dog among city dwellers.

The AKC says that Frenchies evolved in the 19th century because breeders "wanted to maintain the good qualities of the fighting dogs — brains and loyalty — in miniature." More than 200 years later, the result, AKC says, is "an active, intelligent creature, 'of heavy bone,' with a smooth coat." These traits have endeared them to many, and AKC reports registrations for the breed have grown more than 830 percent since 2009.

Why are they controversial?

Centuries of breeding to tailor the French bulldog's specific look have caused the breed to develop many inherent health problems, and AP notes there is a "sharpening debate over whether there's anything healthy about propagating dogs prone to breathing, spinal, eye, and skin conditions."

Vox reports that Frenchies are among the most expensive dog breeds in the world, but part of this cost is because "the dogs' heads are so large that litters usually have to be delivered via C-section, an expensive veterinary procedure." The outlet notes that the dogs often have issues common to all "brachycephalic breeds — those with flat faces." RSPCA Australia reports that Frenchie breeding "results in breathing difficulties and significant compromise to their welfare and quality of life," with their health problems often affecting their "ability to live comfortably and engage in normal animal behaviors."