Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Speed Reads

farewell, fauci

Fauci says he'll 'very likely' retire by the end of Biden's term

byGrayson Quay
July 18, 2022
Anthony Fauci

Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Infectious disease expert and political lightning rod Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he will "very likely" retire by Jan. 2025, CNBC reports.

"By the time we get to the end of Biden's first term, I will very likely [retire]," Fauci told CNN on Monday. He elaborated during an interview with Politico published the same day. "If somebody says, 'You'll leave when we don't have Covid anymore,' then I will be 105. I think we're going to be living with this," the 81-year-old chief medical adviser said.

Skip advert

Fauci denied that the political animus he faces from the right was a factor in his decision to (probably) retire, but he did voice some frustrations. "It's becoming more and more difficult to get people to listen, because even the people who are compliant want [the pandemic] behind them," Fauci said.

When asked what he wants his legacy to be, Fauci did not mention COVID-19. Instead, he told Politico that "the most impactful thing I have done in my career" was his role in founding the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) under former President George W. Bush. According to the State Department, PEPFAR has saved an estimated 21 million lives worldwide.

Skip advert