Could Apple's $3,500 headset change the VR game?

Apple brought the tech world to a standstill on Monday after debuting a new mixed-reality headset that promises to revolutionize how we blend digital content with our physical world. Using a mix of VR and AR, the so-called "Vision Pro," which will retail at a whopping $3,500, turns users' surroundings into a customizable virtual desktop that's navigable using only their eyes, hands and voice. The device's shockingly-clear video passthrough will allow its wearers to scroll through the day's headlines, draw up a new design in Photoshop, or press play on their favorite movie while staying grounded in and aware of the space around them.

It's an impressive piece of technology on which Apple is betting its future, seemingly undeterred by its rivals or the lackluster adoption of other VR-centric market offerings, such as Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse. Will this luxurious gamble prove worth it? Or has the tech company effectively wagered its reputation on what will likely amount to nothing more than an expensive toy?

What are the commentators saying?

The Vision Pro "could be a big deal, and possibly even the first hint of a revolutionary new computing platform," said The New York Times' Kevin Roose. Sure, there are "plenty of reasons" it could flop, but those fail to recognize that Apple is Apple and "that it can, through sheer force of will, turn a niche product for nerds into a thing that everyone wants." Indeed, with the Vision Pro, Apple has done "what it always does" and created "a new wave of expectation for a device," added Esquire's Krista Jones. "All else shall follow."

For some potential users, however, the company still has to answer one big, important query, noted Stuart Miles at The Sunday Times: "What is this all for?" The Vision Pro is "truly groundbreaking and amazing, but it still somewhat suffers from the same burning question I've struggled with from all similar experiences," he said. "Why do I need it in my life?" For the purchase to feel worth it, "the device will need to be much more than a status symbol or a cool toy for developers," added Mark Spoonauer at Tom's Guide. "It will need to plant the flag for the next generation of mixed reality headsets and do so with a range of killer apps."