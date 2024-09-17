How will the introduction of AI change Apple's iPhone?

'Apple Intelligence' is set to be introduced on the iPhone 16 as part of iOS 18

Models of the iPhone 16 are displayed at an Apple event in Cupertino, California.
Models of the iPhone 16 are displayed at an Apple presentation event in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 9
(Image credit: Nic Coury / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Apple has unveiled the next generation of its most notable product: the iPhone 16. While the tech conglomerate is known for consistently putting out new versions of its devices, the smartphone will be the first iteration of the company's to feature artificial intelligence capabilities; this has some wondering what it will mean for the future of the brand.

Apple's AI system, dubbed "Apple Intelligence," will also be available on the next-gen iPads and Macs as part of iOS 18. Apple Intelligence can "help you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly," according to the company. It will be integrated across Apple's writing software, image software and personal assistant Siri, and also has elements of generative AI such as the ability to summarize emails.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Technology Tech Apple Iphone Artificial Intelligence Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸