Apple unveils AI integration, ChatGPT partnership
AI capabilities will be added to a bulked-up Siri and other apps, in partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT
What happened
Apple unveiled upcoming software changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, including the ability to schedule text messages, send texts via satellite when necessary, and record and transcribe calls from the phone app. Most notably, Apple is adding AI capabilities to a bulked-up Siri and other apps, in partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is dubbing its version of generative AI "Apple Intelligence."
Who said what
"We think Apple Intelligence is going to be indispensable to the products that already play such an integral role in our lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. To meet Apple's "core" principles, "it has to be intuitive and easy to use," deeply integrated into apps you use and "built with privacy from the ground up."
"My big thought" sitting through Apple's presentation was: "Are these really cutting-edge, useful tools?" Joanna Stern said in The Wall Street Journal. "Or is Apple just stuffing in AI to catch up to current front-runners Microsoft and Google, and sell us more iPhones to boot? Spoiler: It's a bit of both."
What next?
Apple Intelligence will start appearing in updates this fall: iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
UN vote ups pressure on Israel, Hamas for Gaza deal
Speed Read The United Nations Security Council voted to endorse a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal for Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Isles of Scilly: discover the abundant joys of island life
The Week Recommends Ramble, sail and feast your way around Scilly to experience a region like no other
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - June 11, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - truth in advertising, the wealth gap, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Apple Intelligence: iPhone maker set to overhaul the AI experience
In the Spotlight A 'top-to-bottom makeover of the iPhone' sees the tech giant try to win the consumer AI game
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Boeing, SpaceX successfully test key rockets
Speed Read Boeing’s Starliner docked at the ISS and SpaceX completed its fourth test launch of its Starship spacecraft
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
All-powerful, ever-pervasive AI is running out of internet
The explainer There is no such thing as unlimited data
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
How AI is going to change the Google search experience
Talking Points Summaries are the new links
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Losing the library
Opinion What happens when fake knowledge crowds out the real thing?
By Theunis Bates Published
-
Johansson deplores 'eerily similar' ChatGPT voice
Speed Read The actress said she had previously turned down requests from OpenAI's Sam Altman to license her voice
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Google unveils 'AI overviews' atop search results
Speed Read Users of the search engine in the US will now get AI-generated answers first
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Perplexity AI: has Google finally met its match?
In The Spotlight Generative AI start-up provides fast, Wikipedia-like responses to search queries
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published