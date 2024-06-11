Apple unveils AI integration, ChatGPT partnership

What happened

Apple unveiled upcoming software changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, including the ability to schedule text messages, send texts via satellite when necessary, and record and transcribe calls from the phone app. Most notably, Apple is adding AI capabilities to a bulked-up Siri and other apps, in partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is dubbing its version of generative AI "Apple Intelligence."

Who said what

"We think Apple Intelligence is going to be indispensable to the products that already play such an integral role in our lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. To meet Apple's "core" principles, "it has to be intuitive and easy to use," deeply integrated into apps you use and "built with privacy from the ground up."



"My big thought" sitting through Apple's presentation was: "Are these really cutting-edge, useful tools?" Joanna Stern said in The Wall Street Journal. "Or is Apple just stuffing in AI to catch up to current front-runners Microsoft and Google, and sell us more iPhones to boot? Spoiler: It's a bit of both."

What next?

Apple Intelligence will start appearing in updates this fall: iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia.