Apple unveils AI integration, ChatGPT partnership

AI capabilities will be added to a bulked-up Siri and other apps, in partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents at WWDC
"Is Apple just stuffing in AI to catch up to current front-runners Microsoft and Google?"
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Apple unveiled upcoming software changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, including the ability to schedule text messages, send texts via satellite when necessary, and record and transcribe calls from the phone app. Most notably, Apple is adding AI capabilities to a bulked-up Siri and other apps, in partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is dubbing its version of generative AI "Apple Intelligence."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Artificial Intelligence Apple Tim Cook
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸