Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama tweeted on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and while he has had "a scratchy throat for a couple days," he is "feeling fine otherwise."

Obama said his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, tested negative for the virus, and both are "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted." He added, "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 75.2 percent of American adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 47.7 percent of those who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot.