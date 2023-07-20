Is there bad blood behind Barbenheimer? The 'Barbie' vs. 'Oppenheimer' face-off, explained

Inside you there are two wolves, and this weekend, Hollywood has a movie for both. Moviegoers across the country are preparing for some serious tonal whiplash, as Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," a campy comedy extravaganza based on the doll line, and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," a harrowing three-hour drama about the creation of the atomic bomb, are both hitting theaters. The two films might never have been mentioned in the same breath if not for the fact that they share a July 21 release date, birthing every movie geek's favorite meme of the summer: the double feature known as "Barbenheimer." Skip advert But is this all in good fun, or was the box office face-off birthed by some legitimate bad blood? And can only one film emerge victorious, or is the summer movie season big enough for the two of them? I am become death, the destroyer of Barbie worlds The road to this weekend's box office battle began in October 2021 when Universal Pictures announced that Nolan's movie "Oppenheimer," the story of "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer, would hit theaters on July 21, 2023. July is a favorite month for Nolan, who released films like "The Dark Knight" and "Dunkirk" around this same time. But more significant was the fact that the movie was set up at Universal, not Warner Bros. Nolan had a long relationship with Warner Bros., which was involved in releasing all of his films since 2002's "Insomnia." But this relationship soured in December 2020 after WarnerMedia announced it would premiere all of its 2021 films on HBO Max (now known as Max) and in theaters simultaneously due to the pandemic. At the time, there was concern that this would harm exhibitors struggling to bring consumers back to theaters, and the move was especially controversial given directors whose films were affected said they weren't consulted. Nolan is one of Hollywood's biggest advocates for theaters — Warner Bros. gave his movie "Tenet" a mid-pandemic exclusive theatrical release in 2020 — and he was furious, blasting HBO Max as the "worst streaming service" and saying this is "not how you treat filmmakers and stars."

Early projections suggest "Barbie" will easily defeat "Oppenheimer" at the box office this weekend. But both movies look set to perform well, and the National Association of Theatre Owners said more than 200,000 people will attend a double feature. So even if Warner Bros. truly was aiming to sabotage Nolan's film, the shared release date could ultimately benefit both parties, inspiring fans to check out a movie they might not have otherwise seen on opening weekend to be part of an online phenomenon. Last summer, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" seemed to get a box office boost because of a TikTok trend of teens dressing in suits to see it. Might the "Barbenheimer" double feature be this summer's equivalent? Beyond the ironic clash of two different types of films, though, perhaps the meme is resonating for another reason. The fact that this double feature is possible raises hope for a future in which movie theaters, dominated for years by superheroes, offer audiences true variety.