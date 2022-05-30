Emily Giffin's 6 favorite books for those who love uncovering secrets

Emily Giffin is the author of Something Borrowed, Where We Belong, and nine other best-sellers. Her new novel, Meant to Be, chronicles the love story between the famed scion of a Kennedy-like family and a model with a troubled past.

The Cave Dwellers by Christina McDowell (2021)

I love any story that pulls back the curtains on hidden societies, especially when commingled with politics. This wildly entertaining story delivers on both counts, exploring the social elite inhabiting our nation's capital, along with deeper issues of classism and racism. Buy it here.

I'll Be You by Janelle Brown (2022)

As a mother of identical twins, I was intrigued by the premise of I'll Be You — a story of twin sisters whose identities were virtually singular when growing up, but who have become estranged in adulthood. When one goes missing, a surprise-at-every-turn storyline ensues, providing sharp insights into the nature of identity and family. Buy it here.

The Good Left Undone by Adriana Trigiani (2022)

Reading an Adriana Trigiani book is like having an intimate conversation with a good friend. The Good Left Undone is a beautifully rendered love letter to several generations of Italian women as they navigate war, tragedy, love, and missed opportunities through interwoven stories that lay bare the soul of a single working-class family. Buy it here.

Black Cake by Charaine Wilkerson (2022)

This wondrous debut novel is populated by three vividly drawn characters and the legacy of betrayals and secrets across multiple generations. Global in scope but intensely personal in nature, Black Cake explores everything from racial identity to sexuality to cultural assimilation. Buy it here.

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston (2022)

The master of meet-cute yet empowered romance novels that delve deep into the LGBTQ+ experience, McQuiston creates swoon-worthy, funny stories that should appeal to every reader. I am a sucker for coming-of-age novels, and this book — McQuiston's first young adult novel — feels like The Breakfast Club meets Election. Buy it here.

One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (2022)

Who doesn't love being completely transported when reading a book, especially when that book takes you to the Amalfi Coast? That's the setting for this deeply moving story about a woman coming to terms with the passing of her mother. If you're looking for a quirky beach read that richly evokes family relationships and Italian food, this is the one for you. Buy it here.

