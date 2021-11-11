Boomers use 'woke' more than other generations, hate 'OK boomer,' 'manslplain,' slang survey finds

About 80 percent of Americans say they use slang, and 50 percent of Americans admit to using slang words they aren't sure they are using correctly, according to a survey of 2,000 people from online language learning platform Preply. The most commonly used slang words, the survey found, are "ghosted" (someone ends communication without explanation), "salty" (exceptionally bitter, angry, or upset), "on point" (exactly right, perfect), "woke," and "GOAT" (greatest of all time).

(You're welcome.)

But "for every slang term we love, there's a slang term we hate — and some are more hated than others," Preply says in its report. "'OK boomer' topped our list of most-hated slang. A number of baby boomers undoubtedly took offense. It tied for the No. 1 spot with 'bae,' a modern slang term for significant other, at 29 percent." The boomers hate "mansplain" even more, and they're the most likely generation to use the word "woke" — which, among all generations, is the fourth-most-hated slang word, the survey found.

Mansplain? OK boomer.