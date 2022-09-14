How an old-school Georgia D.A. could prosecute Trump like a crime boss

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to legal scrutiny. He faced his first federal lawsuit in 1973, has cycled through federal bankruptcy court, spent much of his business career suing people and being sued, and he's the only president to have been impeached twice. Trump is currently at the center of two federal investigations, and his company is facing a criminal trial and potential civil charges in New York state. Skip advert But "of all the government investigations now underway into Donald Trump, the one that is receiving the least attention may end up being the most consequential," Michael Barbaro said in a recent episode of The New York Times podcast The Daily. "And that's the one unfolding right now in Georgia," where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is overseeing a sprawling investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn President Biden's electoral victory in Georgia. Willis is playing her cards close to the vest. But there is widespread speculation that Willis may be preparing to hit Trump or people in his orbit with racketeering charges, using Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Here's a look at how the Atlanta-area district attorney could prosecute the Trump campaign as if it were a criminal enterprise: What is RICO, and how does it work? When most people think of RICO, "they conjure an image of a Mafia boss overseeing a vast organized crime ring," a group of legal experts at the Brookings Institution wrote in an October 2021 analysis of Fulton County's Trump investigation. "To be sure, RICO statutes were enacted with organized crime in mind, but over the past half century, federal and state RICO laws have been used more broadly to target criminal enterprises engaged in patterns of criminal conduct."

A RICO law "recognizes that if violations of individual criminal statutes by a single person are bad," the Brookings analysts write, "an enterprise that repeatedly violates the law is worse and should be subject to additional sanction."

"In fact, Rudy Giuliani, who has been identified as a target in this investigation, earned a lot of ink back in the '80s when he went after some of the most prominent mafia families in the New York area using the federal RICO law," Times reporter Richard Fausset said on The Daily. "And the idea of RICO is based on this sense that sometimes it can be very hard to outline the full extent of a criminal enterprise," so you need a law that can piece together disparate crimes — say, prostitution, protection rackets, and petty theft — into one organization working toward the same criminal goal.

Georgia's RICO law, enacted in 1980, is similar to the federal law but in some ways broader.

Why do people think Willis is considering RICO in this case?

Willis said as much when she launched the investigation in February 2021, just weeks after taking office. She also knows Georgia's RICO law well — she made her reputation in 2014 as the lead prosecutor in a successful RICO case against 11 Atlanta public school educators involved in a cheating scandal. And in March 2021, she hired John Floyd — a RICO expert who worked with her on the 2014 case, when she was an assistant district attorney — as a special assistant in her office to work on any case involving racketeering.

"I always tell people when they hear the word racketeering, they think of The Godfather," Willis told The New York Times in February 2021, but "if you have various overt acts for an illegal purpose, I think you can — you may — get there" with any otherwise lawful organization.

"I'm a fan of RICO. I've told people that," Willis said in late August, while announcing racketeering charges against an Atlanta gang that targeted celebrities. "And the reason that I am a fan of RICO is I think jurors are very, very intelligent. Some people don't want to do jury service, but once they get there, we really find that they're good citizens there, they're very smart, they pay attention. They take these matters seriously. But they want to know the whole story. They want to know what happened."

How might Georgia's RICO law apply to Trump's campaign?

"With RICO, you establish this idea of a criminal enterprise," and the various "pieces and parts of the organization don't have to necessarily all be talking to one another or know the exact shape of the full thing, but they're all committing these acts in furtherance of the criminal enterprise's criminal goal," Fausset explains on The Daily. In the case of the mafia, it's pretty easy to see how that works — prostitution, gambling, drugs — and if Willis is really putting together a RICO case here, "the idea ostensibly is that the criminal enterprise in this case is the Trump campaign itself."