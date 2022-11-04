Why did the government block a big merger between book publishers?

What is a cause that can bring Joe Biden and Stephen King together? Saving the book industry from over-consolidation, for one.
A federal judge this week blocked a merger between two of America's largest book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. The Biden Administration had sued to stop the transaction on antitrust grounds — the country would be left with just four major publishers if the merger went through — and King was just one of bookdom's "industry luminaries" who testified. He was decidedly anti-merger: "Publishing should be more focused on cultural growth and literary achievement and less on corporate balance sheets," he told The New York Times.
The two book companies disagreed, calling the judge's ruling "an unfortunate setback for readers and authors." Why did this merger attract scrutiny, and what will it mean for the book industry's future? Here's everything you need to know:
Why do the publishers want to merge?
The number of publishers has been shrinking for years. Indeed, the very name of one of the companies involved in the merger — Penguin Random House, the result of a 2013 merger — demonstrates how far that process has already gone. As Constance Grady explains at Vox, the trend has left the country with five big publishers that control 80 percent of the book market in the United States. (HarperCollins, Hachette, and Macmillan are the other three not involved in the merger.) Penguin Random House is already the biggest of that very big lot, with 25 percent market share.
"When parent company ViacomCBS put Simon & Schuster up for sale in 2020, the smart money was on another one of the major publishers acquiring the house," Grady writes. Penguin Random House won the bidding.
Why did the government oppose the merger?
The Biden Administration argued that it was bad for pretty much everybody involved with books except the publishers. Federal officials made the case that the merger "will drive down author advances, result in fewer books being published, and provide less variety for consumers," The Conversation reports. Why? Because there would be fewer publishers to bid on the work of new authors, which means they would probably end up taking less pay to write — and that, in turn, would probably mean fewer new books and new authors for readers to enjoy.
The 1914 federal antitrust law known as the Clayton Act "prohibits mergers if the effect of the transaction 'may be' substantially to lessen competition," government lawyers wrote in a pre-trial brief. The book industry is "already highly concentrated and the merging parties' market shares are substantial," which means they fit the bill.
Was this unusual?
Yes. As Franklin Foer writes at The Atlantic, antitrust policy has been guided in recent decades by the so-called consumer welfare standard, which holds "that the size of a company doesn't matter so long as the company doesn't abuse its power to hike prices." If customers get cheaper goods out of a merger, so much the better. The case against the publishing merger was prosecuted under a different, older theory of antitrust law: "A healthy economy — and a healthy democracy — can't simply protect consumers; it must also protect producers." (This way of thinking about monopolies and mergers has sometimes been called the "hipster antitrust" movement, because it hearkens back to the ideas of Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, who last served in office in 1939.) In other words: The ability of authors to break into the industry and earn a living was threatened by merger. And the government saw that as a violation of antitrust law.
Will there be fallout for other industries?
Possibly. "The decision is an extraordinary step forward for supporters of an antitrust revival, with seismic ramifications that extend far beyond the publishing world," Alex Shepard writes at The New Republic. He said the government could use the precedent created by the blocked merger to take on other hugely powerful companies, like Facebook. And Foer says the Department of Justice should use this approach to crack down on Amazon, which sells more than half of all books. But the Biden Administration doesn't always succeed in its aggressive antitrust efforts, The Associated Press reports: It may have won the book case, but it lost two other recent cases involving mergers in the health-care and sugar industries.
What's next for the publishers?
The purchase agreement between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster expires at the end of November, the Times reports. It's not clear if those companies will extend the agreement and appeal the judge's ruling. Either way, the book industry might be in for some rough times ahead — sales have already dipped from their pandemic highs, and the possibility of a recession may take a further toll. "The value of being a legacy publisher like Penguin Random House grows less important every year," Shepard writes at The New Republic. "There is little in this verdict that changes that."