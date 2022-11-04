Why did the government block a big merger between book publishers?

What is a cause that can bring Joe Biden and Stephen King together? Saving the book industry from over-consolidation, for one.

A federal judge this week blocked a merger between two of America's largest book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. The Biden Administration had sued to stop the transaction on antitrust grounds — the country would be left with just four major publishers if the merger went through — and King was just one of bookdom's "industry luminaries" who testified. He was decidedly anti-merger: "Publishing should be more focused on cultural growth and literary achievement and less on corporate balance sheets," he told The New York Times.

The two book companies disagreed, calling the judge's ruling "an unfortunate setback for readers and authors." Why did this merger attract scrutiny, and what will it mean for the book industry's future? Here's everything you need to know:

Why do the publishers want to merge?

The number of publishers has been shrinking for years. Indeed, the very name of one of the companies involved in the merger — Penguin Random House, the result of a 2013 merger — demonstrates how far that process has already gone. As Constance Grady explains at Vox, the trend has left the country with five big publishers that control 80 percent of the book market in the United States. (HarperCollins, Hachette, and Macmillan are the other three not involved in the merger.) Penguin Random House is already the biggest of that very big lot, with 25 percent market share.

"When parent company ViacomCBS put Simon & Schuster up for sale in 2020, the smart money was on another one of the major publishers acquiring the house," Grady writes. Penguin Random House won the bidding.

Why did the government oppose the merger?

The Biden Administration argued that it was bad for pretty much everybody involved with books except the publishers. Federal officials made the case that the merger "will drive down author advances, result in fewer books being published, and provide less variety for consumers," The Conversation reports. Why? Because there would be fewer publishers to bid on the work of new authors, which means they would probably end up taking less pay to write — and that, in turn, would probably mean fewer new books and new authors for readers to enjoy.