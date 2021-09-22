Britney Spears' attorney says her engagement is 'another essential' reason to boot her father from conservatorship

Pop star Britney Spears is still fighting to have her father immediately removed from her conservatorship, and her legal team is now pointing to her recent engagement as a reason to give him the boot sooner rather than later.

In a new court filing on Wednesday, Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart called for the singer's father, Jamie, to be immediately suspended as conservator of her estate "by no later than September 29th," when a hearing is scheduled, Deadline and BuzzFeed News report. Spears' legal team said "another essential" reason to do so is that she recently became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and they plan to sign a prenuptial agreement.

"The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the conservator of her estate but ... given that Ms. Spears's relationship with that conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears's continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears's best interests," the filing says, per Deadline.

Last month, Jamie Spears agreed to step down from the conservatorship that his daughter has been under since 2008, and he later filed to end it entirely. He hasn't, however, confirmed when he will leave the conservatorship, and Spears' team is still seeking to have him suspended, in the new filing saying that "every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter." Rosengart also said in the Wednesday filing that he expects the conservatorship will be "completely and inevitably" terminated this fall.