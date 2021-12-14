Britney Spears rips Diane Sawyer for 'making me cry' with 2003 interview

Britney Spears isn't happy with the way she was treated by Diane Sawyer in a 2003 interview.

In an Instagram post that she has since deleted, the pop star slammed Sawyer over a primetime interview from 2003, which occurred following Spears' breakup with Justin Timberlake, per People. Sawyer told Spears that she "broke his heart," also asking if she had an "addiction" to shopping.

"Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?" Spears wrote on Instagram. "What was with the 'You're in the wrong' approach?? Geeze ... and making me cry???"

Spears went on to claim that her manager "put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television." She also said she was "in shock" after her break-up with Timberlake and "never spoke to anyone for a very long time," but she alleged she was "forced" to talk to Sawyer in the interview.

"She can kiss my white a--," Spears added.

Sawyer's old interview with Spears drew renewed scrutiny earlier this year after being featured in The New York Times' documentary about Spears' conservatorship case, Framing Britney Spears. A lawyer for Jamie Spears, Britney's father, in a statement to People denied setting up the interview with Sawyer, saying he "had nothing to do with Britney's career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview."