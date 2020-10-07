The daily business briefing: October 7, 2020

FDA releases coronavirus vaccine standards after White House reversal

The Food and Drug Administration informed coronavirus vaccine developers that they would have to follow its strict guidelines to receive emergency authorization. The White House budget office approved the rules in an abrupt reversal a day after The New York Times reported that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had been holding them up for weeks. The standards require vaccine developers to monitor half of the participants in clinical trials for at least two months after their final dose of the vaccine or placebo before applying for emergency authorization, making it highly unlikely a vaccine will be approved by the November election as President Trump wants. Trump tweeted his displeasure on Tuesday evening, saying: "New F.D.A. Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job!" [Politico, The New York Times]