The daily business briefing: November 11, 2020

2 conservative justices appear to oppose striking down health law

Two conservative Supreme Court justices — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — expressed skepticism about Republican-run states' calls to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Republican state attorneys general argued that the whole law should be invalidated since Congress has eliminated the individual mandate to acquire insurance that was at the heart of the law. Kavanaugh said he "tend[s] to agree" the mandate could simply be removed and the law allowed to stand, and called it "fairly clear" that precedent allowed for only cutting out the mandate. Roberts said some lawmakers might have hoped the high court would strike down the whole law, but that dismantling the law is not the high court's "job." If Roberts and Kavanaugh side with the court's three liberal justices, the health-care law will survive the challenge. [Reuters]