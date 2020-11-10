See More Speed Reads
Supreme Court
Chief Justice Roberts: Striking down ObamaCare 'not our job'

11:48 a.m.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday appeared to signal that the Affordable Care Act, as a whole, should stand.

During Tuesday's Supreme Court hearings, which are part of a third attempt by Republican states to overturn the health care law, Roberts echoed earlier comments from his colleague, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who suggested that, under court precedent, cutting out the individual mandate while leaving the rest of the massive bill intact was "straightforward." (Kavanaugh repeated the same argument later, as well.)

Roberts, addressing Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins, followed that up by noting that while some lawmakers may have hoped the high court would strike down the whole law after the mandate repeal, it's tough to ascertain that was their intention when they didn't actually try to do so. Ultimately, striking down the bill, he said, is not the Supreme Court's "job."

If Roberts and Kavanaugh remain unconvinced by the GOP states' arguments about severability, they would seemingly join the court's three liberal justices in preserving the law. Tim O'Donnell

think about it
Why appointing Amy Klobuchar to a Biden Cabinet position could backfire on Democrats

1:00 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is reportedly under consideration for a number of Cabinet positions by President-elect Joe Biden, including attorney general and agriculture secretary, but there's a sense that could backfire on Democrats down the line.

As analysts point out Klobuchar represents a state that generally leans blue, but is still competitive, and may grow more so over the next few years. For a party trying to flip the Senate majority, losing Klobuchar — whom NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes is "uniquely popular" and "wins big" in battleground areas within the state — could add another hurdle.

On the flip side, Commentary's Noah Rothman argues Republicans should signal they'd be happy to confirm the more moderate Klobuchar to any Cabinet position.

Of course, this is all speculative, and Klobuchar may remain in the upper chamber once Biden settles into the White House. But even if she did enter the administration, Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz would appoint someone from the party to take her place, where they would serve until 2024 when Klobuchar's term ends. Tim O'Donnell

biden + boris
U.K.'s Boris Johnson congratulates Biden, outlines climate change as top joint priority

12:33 p.m.

America's strongest allies are doing what Republicans and President Trump won't.

On Tuesday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he'd called President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the presidency. Britain's top conservative rejected President Trump's continued claim to the election, instead saying he'd outlined "tackling climate change," "promoting democracy," and "building back better from the pandemic" as both his and Biden's shared priorities.

While most Republican lawmakers have refused to acknowledge Biden's win in both the popular and electoral votes last week, the U.S.'s closest allies and other world leaders have already congratulated Biden. Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo also looked forward to addressing the "climate emergency" with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged his and Biden's "warm friendship for nearly 40 years." London Mayor Sadiq Khan meanwhile pointed out how he hoped this administration would be different than the last. Kathryn Krawczyk

scotus
Kavanaugh signals support for letting ObamaCare stand

11:36 a.m.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh may be on the side of the Affordable Care Act.

Supreme Court hearings in a third attempt to overturn the health care law began Tuesday as several Republican attorneys general contended the erasure of ObamaCare's individual mandate invalidated the law entirely. But Kavanaugh seemed skeptical, telling pro-ACA lawyer Donald Verrilli he "tend[s] to agree" that the mandate could simply be removed and the law allowed to stand, reports NBC News.

"I tend to agree with you that this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place," Kavanaugh said. He later said it was "fairly clear" that precedent allowed for simply cutting out the mandate, questioning the Texas lawyer heading the anti-ACA side on how he can argue around that precedent.

Verrilli is representing the House and Democratic-leaning states in the battle to uphold ObamaCare, as he did previously as former President Barack Obama's solicitor general. Paul Clement, who challenged the law in 2012, told NPR that Tuesday's effort to repeal the ACA "doesn't have any teeth." The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said the ACA will continue to function even though the individual mandate, which charges people who did not have health insurance, was removed.

President Trump has made it clear he wants the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and has appointed three justices he hopes will help do so. The Supreme Court has previously rejected efforts to repeal the law in 5-4 and 6-3 votes, but that was before the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the court. Barrett has criticized the decisions in the two previous cases. Kathryn Krawczyk

charges
European Union regulators charge Amazon with violating antitrust rules

11:29 a.m.
Amazon
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

European Union regulators have slapped Amazon with charges over alleged antitrust violations.

The European Commission on Tuesday announced it's bringing antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the company of breaking competition laws and using nonpublic data from other sellers to its advantage, The New York Times reports.

In a statement, the European Commission said its "preliminary view" is that Amazon "has breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in online retail markets," explaining that regulators take "issue with Amazon systematically relying on nonpublic business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's own retail business, which directly competes with those third party sellers."

It was previously reported that Amazon would soon face charges from European Union regulators, and in April, The Wall Street Journal reported the company allegedly used data from third-party sellers to launch competing products. Amazon at the time said "we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch."

Regulators are also opening a second antitrust investigation, which the European Commission said will examine potential "preferential treatment of Amazon's retail business or of the sellers that use Amazon's logistics and delivery services."

Amazon said Tuesday that it disagrees with the European Commission's assertions, adding, "no company cares more about small businesses or has done more to support them over the past two decades than Amazon." The Times notes it may "take many months, or even years, before a fine and other penalties are announced." But CNN reports the probe could potentially "expose Amazon to potential fines of up to 10 percent of its annual global sales," which "implies a maximum penalty of around $37 billion." Brendan Morrow

post-election purge
Pentagon purge fears mount as top policy official resigns

11:24 a.m.
The Pentagon.
iStock

The acting undersecretary of defense for policy, James Anderson, resigned on Tuesday, adding to worries that he is only the beginning of an exodus at the Pentagon in the aftermath of Defense Secretary Mark Esper's firing on Monday, Politico reports.

With Anderson out, there is potentially an opening for Anthony Tata to take over the Pentagon's top policy job; Tata had been President Trump's original pick for the seat, but failed to earn enough support among Republican senators to clear the confirmation hearing process due in part to his history of Islamophobic comments, including calling former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader" and Islam "the most oppressive violent religion that I know of," Defense News reports. Tata has instead been serving as the deputy undersecretary for policy, the No. 2 job, since August.

Anderson is technically the confirmed deputy undersecretary for policy, but has been acting in the top job. His resignation was expected, since he's reportedly "pushed back on several Trump loyalists the White House tried to install at [the Defense Department]," Politico writes.

Esper warned in his departing letter about the dangers of having "yes men" in the Defense Department. "That one of Trump's Cabinet officials would literally say 'God help us' about a situation in which we now find ourselves should send shock waves through our body politic," wrote The Washington Post's Aaron Blake on Monday in response. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Nearly 6 percent of a Texas prison's population has died from COVID-19, new report finds

11:11 a.m.

A new report from the University of Texas' Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs shed light on how the coronavirus has affected the state's correctional facilities.

Several pieces of data were striking, including the fact that 6 percent of the incarcerated population in one prison, the Duncan Unit, died from COVID-19. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Duncan Unit has a capacity of 606.

As the report itself acknowledges, it's not surprising that the raw numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths are higher in Texas' prison system are higher than other in states, since Texas has the largest system in the country at the state level. But even when looking at infections and deaths as a rate, Texas' system is the second and third worst in the nation, respectively. Additionally, the state has been unable to bring the death curve in its correctional facilities down as successfully as comparable states have, and the report notes that the number of reported deaths in Texas prisons "remains stubbornly high." Read the full report here. Tim O'Donnell

national security risk
Intelligence officials have found a silver lining to Trump's 'scant attention' in briefings

11:06 a.m.
President Trump.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

President Trump could be a major threat to national security once he leaves the White House.

While he's president, Trump is free to declassify and disperse any U.S. intelligence secrets he'd like. That privilege ends once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, but current and former officials tell The Washington Post Trump is likely to retain and spread those secrets once he leaves office.

All U.S. presidents "exit the office with valuable national secrets in their heads," including deep knowledge of nuclear weapons processes, intelligence assets within foreign governments, and weapons development, the Post describes. But this is the first time an incoming president "has ever had to fear that his predecessor might expose the nation's secrets," the Post continues. Trump's boastful personality, his belief in "deep state" conspiracies, and his millions of dollars of debt set him up to be a "classic counterintelligence risk," the Post reports.

One former official envisioned Trump bragging about Air Force One's technical capabilities or the locations of U.S. spy drones at a rally or in conversation with a foreign leader. John Fitzpatrick, a former intelligence officer, also acknowledged ex-presidents retain information about "special military capabilities, details about cyber weapons and espionage," and U.S. satellites.

Then again, Trump has reportedly rarely paid much attention during intelligence briefings, which he rarely holds to begin with. "A knowledgeable and informed president with Trump's personality characteristics, including lack of self-discipline, would be a disaster," Jack Goldsmith, a Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration, told the Post. "The only saving grace here is that he hasn't been paying attention." Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

