The daily business briefing: December 10, 2020

U.S. stock futures rise slightly after Wednesday's losses

U.S. stock index futures edged higher early Thursday after the market pulled back from record highs on Wednesday. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, several hours before the opening bell. Those of the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched lower. Investors continued to look for signs of progress in Congress toward a deal on a new round of coronavirus relief funding, as well as news on COVID-19 vaccines. The Dow fell by nearly 0.4 percent on Wednesday. The S&P lost 0.8 percent, while the Nasdaq plunged by 1.9 percent in its worst day in more than a month. The rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Britain this week, along with its expected emergency authorization in the U.S., have fueled optimism despite an ongoing coronavirus surge nationwide. [CNBC]