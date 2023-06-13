Is the world ready for the next generation of Soros?

In the world of social and political philanthropy, perhaps no one is larger than Hungarian-born hedge fund titan George Soros. Through his Open Society Foundations, Soros has distributed billions of dollars to a host of liberal and progressive causes and candidates across the U.S. and Europe, earning him the ire of conservatives for whom his very name has become shorthand for nebulous, and frequently antisemitic, conspiracy theories often wildly at odds with his history of staunch anti-communism. Now at age 92, the man once dubbed the world's greatest money manager is preparing to hand over his business and philanthropic empire to his similarly left-leaning son, Alexander, the self-described "more political" Soros who leapfrogged his older brother, Jonathan, to assume control of the family fortune.

"Our side has to be better about being more patriotic and inclusive," the younger Soros told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that hinted at the Open Society Foundation's future. "Just because someone votes Trump doesn't mean they're lost or racist." But despite this nod toward bipartisan comity, and the prediction from ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero that Alexander is "unlikely to be the boogeyman" his father was for the right, it remains to be seen whether this younger Soros will ultimately inherent, or eschew, the oversize fixation his family's name has engendered among conservatives.

What are they saying?

"I would love to get money out of politics," Soros told the Journal, adding that "as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it too." The admission suggests that the Soros Foundation will "play a key financial role in the 2024 presidential race," Politico said. Republicans, meanwhile, have already zeroed in on the younger Soros' political work as well, citing reports that he's "already visited the Biden White House 17 times" on the official GOP Twitter account after the WSJ interview was published.

George Soros, the liberal dark money megadonor, just handed the keys to his empire to son Alex Soros. Alex has already visited the Biden White House 17 times. https://t.co/TacPkvFJXz — GOP (@GOP) June 12, 2023

Soros "maintains close contact with Democratic lawmakers, which he often brags about and posts about on social media," Fox News stated, after Alexander shared a picture of himself posing alongside Vice President Kamala Harris several days before the interview with the Journal. Alexander Soros "may not have the ['Star Wars'] Emperor Palpatine look that his father has," conservative author Matt Plumbo told Fox News after the Journal interview was published, but "he is arguably going to be more dangerous."