Lesotho: the tiny African nation in the crosshairs of Trump's tariff war

US president imposes 50% reciprocal levy on the impoverished state: the highest of his so-called 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Photo collage of the Lesotho flag made out of a strip of denim, a photo of the traditional Mokorotlo hat, and a strip of green mountainscape of Lesotho.
The mountainous kingdom, surrounded entirely by South Africa, is heavily reliant on exports
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

"Nobody has ever heard of" Lesotho, Donald Trump said last month with his trademark braggadocio.

That's despite the US' diplomatic mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho, a tiny mountainous enclave surrounded by South Africa. But the US president has since ensured that everyone has heard of Lesotho by imposing a 50% "reciprocal" levy on imports from the impoverished nation: the highest of his so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

