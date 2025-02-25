PEPFAR's uncertain future

The U.S.-funded effort against AIDS has saved millions of lives. Why is it now in jeopardy?

A woman
A woman holds pills in one hand
(Image credit: AP)
By
published

What is PEPFAR? 

The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief is a U.S. aid program that combats HIV/AIDS worldwide. Launched in 2003 by President George W. Bush, it has blunted the global HIV pandemic by testing hundreds of millions of people and giving those who are infected lifesaving antiretroviral drugs — medications that prevent the human immunodeficiency virus from developing into AIDS. PEPFAR has also distributed billions of condoms and prevented transmission from mothers to babies by giving women and girls reproductive education and health screenings. In just over two decades, these efforts have saved more than 26 million lives across 55 countries, reduced child mortality by 35 percent, and increased global GDP per capita by more than 2 percent.

