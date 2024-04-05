Limitarianism: could we put a cap on extreme wealth?

How much is too much, asks Dutch economist in new book

Some 250 millionaires and billionaires signed an open letter to world leaders in January demanding a wealth tax
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
How much personal wealth should one person have? Should anyone have more than £10 million in wealth? Or is £1 million too much?

Those are some of the questions put forward by Dutch economist and philosopher Ingrid Robeyns in her new book "Limitarianism: The Case Against Extreme Wealth". In it, she calls for governments to cap the amount of wealth any one individual can own.

