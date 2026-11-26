“When there’s a will, there’s a war,” said The Economist, as courts in England and Wales are getting “busier with fights over the dead’s estates”.

An estimated £5.5 trillion is expected to pass between generations by 2050 and it has the potential to become an increasingly bitter battleground.

‘Testamentary freedom’

Most European nations have “forced heirship” systems, which guarantee spouses and children a fixed share of an estate, but in England, Wales and Northern Ireland you can leave your money to whoever you like.

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This “testamentary freedom” comes “at a cost”, said The Telegraph. “Battles over the family silver have become more commonplace in the last 15 years.” Some 32% of adults in England and Wales have experienced an inheritance dispute, according to a survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the law firm Birketts.

There were a record number of probate claims listed at the High Court in the first quarter of this year, and the last decade has seen an increase of more than 400%, according to Solomonic, a legal-analytics company.

“Probate spats between siblings” are increasingly common and “warring” children are “the biggest category of claimants”, said the Financial Times.

‘Fight tooth and nail’

The UK’s ageing population is contributing to the problem, Emily Deane, from the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, told The Telegraph. “As people live longer, there is greater potential for questions to arise about mental capacity, vulnerability and undue influence, particularly where a will is made or changed later in life.”

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People living longer has also led to an increase in rates of dementia: the number of people with the condition is expected to rise from one million to 1.4 million by 2040. This is relevant because a person must have “mental capacity” when writing or altering their will, so if they wrote or changed their will “while suffering from cognitive issues”, relatives “could have grounds to challenge their final wishes”, said the paper.

Meanwhile, people of working age are increasingly dependent on family wealth for their own financial security. With average house prices soaring over the past two decades, elderly homeowners now hold £2.25 trillion in property wealth, according to estate agency Savills. “Many potential beneficiaries are willing to fight tooth and nail to get their share of the family fortune.”

There are also cultural changes. It used to be “bad form to sue your own relatives”, Paul Grimwood, from law firm Knights, told The Economist, but litigiousness has been “normalised” by TV shows such as “Inheritance Wars”, a Channel 5 documentary series.

Whoever wins such legal tussles, their victory is “often pyrrhic”, and “the cruellest inheritance may be a legal bill”.