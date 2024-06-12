The lipstick index: sign of the economic times

Shoppers treat themselves to small indulgences in times of hardship

Rows of lipsticks lined up at a beauty counter
The lipstick index was first posited by Leonard Lauder in 2001
(Image credit: Arand / Getty Images)
By
published

When cash is tight, shoppers readily ditch luxury investments, foreign holidays and premium foods – but make-up and skincare are items they seem to refuse to skimp on. 

That's according to the "lipstick index", a theory that posits "purchases of smaller luxuries get a boost" during slumps, said The Independent. Because when "life's bigger aspirational items" are out of the question, things that provide a short-term morale boost – like "having an immaculate face" – remain "within reach". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Consumer Spending
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK

Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸