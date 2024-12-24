Nordstrom family, investor to take retail chain private

What happened

Members of the Nordstrom family said Monday they reached agreement to take their namesake department store chain private in a deal with Mexican retail group El Puerto de Liverpool that values the 123-year-old U.S. company at $6.25 billion. Nordstrom's board unanimously approved the deal, with CEO Erik Nordstrom and president Pete Nordstrom recusing themselves from the vote.

Who said what

The deal will leave the Nordstroms with majority ownership of the company, which began as a shoe store in Seattle in 1901. Traditional department stores "have suffered in the face of withering competition from giants like Walmart and Target" plus Amazon and "a host of fast-fashion brands," The Associated Press said. Private ownership may give the family "more leeway in reviving" the company.

Nordstrom has "faced challenges" but "fared better than its competitors, in part because of its favorable real estate and higher income clientele," The New York Times said. Macy's said it is closing 150 stores over the next three years and Saks Fifth Avenue is looking to merge with Neiman Marcus. The Container Store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend while Party City and Big Lots are heading toward liquidation.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

The Nordstrom deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.