Nordstrom family, investor to take retail chain private

The business will be acquired by members of the family and El Puerto de Liverpool, a Mexican real estate company

Nordstrom store during the 2024 holiday season
Traditional department stores 'have suffered in the face of withering competition from giants like Walmart and Target'
(Image credit: Kevin Carter / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Members of the Nordstrom family said Monday they reached agreement to take their namesake department store chain private in a deal with Mexican retail group El Puerto de Liverpool that values the 123-year-old U.S. company at $6.25 billion. Nordstrom's board unanimously approved the deal, with CEO Erik Nordstrom and president Pete Nordstrom recusing themselves from the vote.

